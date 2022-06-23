ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI

HNL Airport, Pearl Harbor Interchange offramps to close for repairs

By Stephanie Shinno
KHON2
KHON2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FVdZt_0gKEVtlr00

The Hawaii Department of Transportation said a full closure of the Airport offramp, EXIT 16, from the westbound H-1 Freeway is scheduled for nightly, concrete repairs.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HART utility relocation prompts traffic warning along Nimitz Highway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - HART and Frank Coluccio Construction said drivers should prepare for traffic delays as they begin a nearly two-year phase of construction. The construction will stretch along Nimitz Highway from Kaaahi Street to the intersection of Halekauwila Street and Cooke Street. The company has begun relocating utilities from...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Residents prepare for closure of popular local hub in Moanalua

Abortion in Hawaii is legal but getting access is a challenge say healthcare providers. Providers also say if so-called abortion travel grows, it could put a strain on limited resources in Hawaii. Sewage plant pumping untreated wastewater into ocean at rate of 25M gallons a day. Updated: 7 hours ago.
HAWAII STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Government
Hawaii State
Hawaii Traffic
City
Joint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Local
Hawaii Government
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi PUC Denies Hu Honua Motions For Reconsideration

(BIVN) – The Hawaiʻi Public Utlities Commission has denied Motions for Reconsideration from both the Hawaii Electric Light Company and Hu Honua Bioenergy, LLC, following the May 2022 rejection of a Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) between the two companies. The Hu Honua project, rebranded as Honua Ola Bioenergy,...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 Hawaii Island bottle recycling centers to close this month

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three HI-5 Certified Redemption Centers (CRC) will be ending operations this month on Hawaii Island. The Waimea, Hilo and Kealakehe CRCs will be impacted by the change. The Department of Health will no longer fund the centers because they say there are other operational CRCs within close...
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
bigislandnow.com

Boom! Slew of Events Planned for Fourth of July in Hilo, Kona

The County of Hawaiʻi Department of Parks and Recreation announced a slew of activities planned for his year’s Fourth of July celebrations in Hilo and Kailua-Kona. Here’s a snapshot of what revelers can expect to find on the holiday:. o Beginning at 7 a.m., the “A Salute...
HILO, HI
thedallasnews.net

Hawaii's Oahu Island: Explore what Paradise can be like for your lifestyle

Making an investment in the Oahu luxury real estate market is a great way to experience what Paradise on Earth is like. Few places in the world today offer what Oahu Island, the largest of 137 islands that constitute Hawaii, has to offer. And of the 5 counties in the State, Honolulu's attractive value proposition makes it an especially enticing place to own a home or investment property. And, when you choose Oahu to make that investment, you pick the island that also host's the State's capital - Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
KHON2

“Nā Kūpuna Nights” returns to Hawaii Convention Center

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Especially with the hustle and bustle of everyday throughout the week, it’s nice to give ourselves those moments to really sit back, relax, and enjoy the space.  This Sunday, you have the chance right here at the Hawai’i Convention Center with the next round of an event called “Nā Kūpuna Nights” by […]
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forgotten no more: Korean War veterans from Hawaii honored at ceremony

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Saturday marked the 72nd anniversary of the start of the Korean War, when North Korean forces aligned with the Soviet Union and China to invade U.S.-backed South Korea. A special ceremony honored Korean War veterans at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific. About 50 veterans and...
HONOLULU, HI
kolomkobir.com

MPD sergeant lands ’22’s biggest marlin | News, Sports, Jobs

LAHAINA — Maui Police Department Sergeant Eric Losvar landed a nice 578.0-pound blue marlin while fishing aboard the Finest Kind with Captains Sean Hudson and Anthony Riccio. Sean was fishing southwest between Lanai and Kahoolawe in 350 fathoms of water, around a pinnacle nicknamed “Magic Mountain.” Sean saw two...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KITV.com

Honolulu bar makes the list of top 50 bars in North America

HONOLULU (KITV4) - No matter how you shake it, Hawaii is home to delicious drinks. And some are taking notice. World's Best Bars recognized Bar Leather Apron, located in Honolulu in the Fort Street Mall, in their 2022 top 50 bars in all of North America. They recognized Apron co-founders...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

KHON2

20K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy