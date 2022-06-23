HNL Airport, Pearl Harbor Interchange offramps to close for repairs
The Hawaii Department of Transportation said a full closure of the Airport offramp, EXIT 16, from the westbound H-1 Freeway is scheduled for nightly, concrete repairs.
The Hawaii Department of Transportation said a full closure of the Airport offramp, EXIT 16, from the westbound H-1 Freeway is scheduled for nightly, concrete repairs.
We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.https://www.khon2.com
Comments / 0