Dog lovers were barking up the right tree in Roxana on Saturday as the second annual Pawty in the Park brought pets and people together for an afternoon of activities, information and some tail-wagging furry fun. Pawty in the Park featured a clinic, vendors, music, activities for pets and children. The event was sponsored by L&L Animal Warriors; proceeds benefited the animal rescue organization. "The bond between an animal and a person should be life-long but a lot of times it's not," said L&L volunteer Debbie Griffin. "If you can't afford to spay or neuter, that's what we're here for. If your dog needs to go to the vet, that's what we do."

ROXANA, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO