ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6abc Action News

Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend

By Brittany Boyer
6abc Action News
6abc Action News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CwEqf_0gKEVRFd00

Beachgoers prepare for some fun family competitions down the Jersey shore.

Meteorologist Chris Sowers has a preview of some of the events happening this weekend.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jersey Shore
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
6abc Action News

6abc Action News

Philadelphia, PA
99K+
Followers
14K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

6 ABC Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Philadelphia.

 https://6abc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy