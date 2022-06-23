Grilled Sweet Potatoes with a Dilly Dip

I'm a bread baker. I keep two sourdough starters going, I make homemade pizza dough, dinner rolls, luxurious buttery brioches, and hearty pumpernickel. I love making individual bakes like bagels and English muffins. And I especially love homemade flatbreads. Pitas and naans and the like are endlessly useful to have in your repertoire, from accompanying dips on your appetizer spread and filling bread baskets at a dinner party to making a fast and easy breakfast or lunch for one.
Fried green tomatoes may have a Southern reputation, but anyone can fry up these crispy delights! To some folks, they're an easy finger food idea while others enjoy them as a side dish, but everyone thinks they're delicious. Ree Drummond herself would agree: "Fried green tomatoes are the best summer indulgence!" So of all the outstanding summer tomato recipes, this is one of the most crave-worthy—just be sure to let them cool slightly so you don't burn those fingers!
Countless column inches have been devoted to either raving about or taking down Marmite — that most divisive ingredient, as well as its Australian cousin Vegemite which, per The Spruce, is like Marmite but with add-ins like salt, onion, and celery extract, coloring, and a few other additives. We...
Chicken Marsala is a dish that seems elegant and elaborate, but it’s actually simple enough to prepare at home with an easy chicken Marsala recipe. Yes, even novice cooks can whip up chicken Marsala and impress their family and friends — all in less than 30 minutes, so it’s perfect for busy weeknights or lazy Sundays.
GREASE stains are notoriously difficult to remove from clothing, especially if they are given time to set in. If you act fast, you can save your clothes from permanent damage using just one cheap item. The experts at Apartment Therapy recommend keeping chalk in your kitchen or dining area to...
If Mt. Rushmore honored celebrity chefs, it's very possible that Paula Deen would be smiling down upon us. She's a part of celebrity chefdom history: After divorcing her first husband in 1989, Deen became The Bag Lady, operating a catering business from her home in Savannah, Georgia to support her family. The Bag Lady soon morphed into The Lady & Sons, an award-winning restaurant. After Deen's first two cookbooks hit bookstores, the restaurant became a foodie destination known for Southern comfort food. More cookbooks and restaurants, cookware lines, and an 11-year stint on the Food Network followed before a scandal nearly derailed Deen's career.
JEWELLERY can lose its sparkle overtime, especially if it’s in constant use, but there are some ways you can get it looking good as new. There’s good news though, as there are two great cleaning hacks that will have your gold and silver sparkling like they’re brand new - and you likely already have the ingredients at home.
When you're ready to cut an avocado for your avocado toast, guacamole, or a simple salad, you're probably not thinking about the type of knife that you should use. Most of the time, you likely grab the first knife you can find, which is almost always a metal knife (since those are so common in kitchens).
Feeling like something is missing in your everyday life? Maybe you want something to liven up the family household? You probably want to add a furry companion to your family. Choosing one of the cutest dog breeds can make an excellent addition to a family, couple, or single-person home. Before...
WHEN it comes to gardening, there are few jobs most people hate more than weeding. But one woman claims to have come up with a recipe for a homemade weed killer that's more effective than any other spray - and it only costs £1.18. Taking to Facebook, the woman...
WE can all be guilty of holding on to things we know we need to let go of. That may sound very deep, but don't worry the only thing we're going to be unpacking here is kitchenware. TikTok user Keep It Simple Sparkles shared her simple decluttering rule, asking her...
From celeb-loved Balenciaga launching a new line of Crocs to Justin Bieber rocking a pair of platform foam footwear at the 2022 Grammys, the Crocs craze is here to stay and helping us step into summer in style. Crocs make the perfect shoe for traveling through airports and summer vacations. The comfortable shoe brand has become a mainstay, and it doesn't look like they're going anywhere soon. So, if you've been dying to try out their classic clogs and customize them with the brand's adorable charms, don't hold back.
This key lime poke cake is so simple and easy to prepare – and what’s most important is so moist, refreshing, and delicious! It took me around 20 minutes to prepare it plus baking time. It goes ideally with ice tea – great as a summer dessert or even breakfast! Here is the recipe:
There are few things more refreshing than a chilled slice of watermelon on a hot, summer day. In addition to making an incredible watermelon salad or watermelon pico de gallo, it serves as the perfect main ingredient for this refreshing, yet fulfilling watermelon smoothie. With the addition of frozen strawberries and Greek vanilla yogurt, it's the perfect healthy breakfast idea or midday summer snack!
CLEANING your fridge can seem like a daunting and time-consuming task. From removing and restocking all your groceries to scrubbing every inch of the surface, it can feel like a never-ending mission. Well don't worry, the experts at Method Healthy have a cleaning hack that will speed up the process.
Of course, salads are likely the most popular way to use up a bumper crop of cucumbers in summer. For more ways to use garden vegetables in salads, take a look at the easy dishes in this collection. There’s everything from cucumber and tomato salad recipes to Asian cucumber salads. And don’t forget to include a low-carb salad dressing to change up the flavors! All those store-bought dressings can be loaded with sugar and fat, so homemade is definitely the way to go.
Cast Iron Skillet Potatoes are crispy on the outside and packed full of flavor! These potatoes in cast iron skillet are buttery, tender & practically melt in your mouth!. Making roasted potatoes in a cast iron skillet is such an easy and wonderful way to get the tastiest potatoes every time. With very little prep work to make these cast iron skillet fried potatoes, you can have a tasty dish ready to serve with your meal in no time!
Rice pudding is always a good idea! And this one has it all – a right combination of ingredients, well-moist, creamy, and very delicious! If you don’t have any idea or time to prepare something that everybody loves for the Thanksgiving day – then this rice pudding is the thing! You will need around 20 minutes to prepare it plus 20 more minutes to cook. Here is the recipe:
This Honey Butter Skillet Corn recipe is a quick and easy one-skillet family favorite, simply made with corn that’s been smothered in a creamy, sweet, and salty sauce. This corn side dish comes together in under 10 minutes using only 4 ingredients. One-Pan Skillet Corn Recipe. Making Honey Butter...
Calling all cherry lovers! This double cherry-almond slab pie is here to move to the top of your favorite summer desserts list! Not to knock cherry cobbler or cherry crisp, but this crowd-pleasing pie will be your new favorite, thanks to its flaky, all-butter piecrust, double cherry filling (fresh and dried), and the luscious bits of sweet almond paste that melt into the filling. Scoop out the ice cream and call the kids—it's time for a treat!
