Dansby Swanson ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 23: Dansby Swanson #7 of the Atlanta Braves reacts with Travis d'Arnaud #16 after hitting a solo homer to lead off in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Truist Park on June 23, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Dansby Swanson homered twice as the Braves held on to beat the Giants 7-6 Thursday afternoon in Atlanta.

It was the seventh multi-homer game of Swanson’s career.

The Braves improve to 18-3 for the month of June as they get ready to start a three game series against the Dodgers on Friday, marking the return of former first baseman Freddie Freeman.

