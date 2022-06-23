ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beavercreek, OH

Lack of workers dooms The Wellington Grille, owner says

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nCLmD_0gKETyFu00

BEAVERCREEK — Blame the inability to find enough workers as the prime reason for the closing of the Wellington Grill, which had served customers for 24 years.

Owner Mary Miller took a break from packing up Thursday to tell News Center 7′s Molly Koweek she isn’t ready to give up her business.

“I don’t want to sell it, I really don’t. But things you have to do you have to do.”

>> Father attacks man accused of killing his son

Miller, 81, still works.

The problem, she told Koweek, is finding people half her age and younger who want to do the same.

“I like to work and most people I talk to like to work, and yet, no one come apply.”

Miller’s plight puts her and her business in a crisis club that segment of U.S. businesses work very hard to avoid.

The National Restaurant Association reports that full-service restaurant staffing levels are down approximately 11 percent of where they were before COVID.

“That is a crisis,” John Barker, Ohio Restaurant Association president and CEO told Koweek.

“There’s no other way to call it. You just cannot get restaurants to staff.”

According to the association, more than 3,150 restaurants in Ohio have closed since the pandemic began.

“In many cases what’s closing is these little mom and pops, these little independent restaurants that are on the corner of your neighborhood,” Barker said.

Despite her current status now as a former restaurant owner, Miller said she remains grateful for the decades of customers and the staff she has had over the years -- especially those workers she said stayed with her until the Wellington Grille’s last day.

“I really appreciate all the support,” she said. “That impressed me to no end. They told me ‘we’re not going until you go, until you’re gone.’ "

Miller, true to her attitude about working, said she doesn’t plan to stop anytime soon.

“As long as I can move,” she said.

What’s next for the Grille’s former home?

Koweek said an employee at Old Scratch Pizza told her that restaurant is the new tenant. No opening date has been announced, according to the employee.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Mikey Chlanda

City Barbeque Review - Beavercreek Location

Lolo's Pulled Pork Sandwich at City BarbequeMikey Chlanda, author. So we’re on an adventure - we’re day-tripping (well, 2 days, so strictly speaking, not a day trip) to Yellow Springs. On the drive up we had a few errands to run in Beavercreek. I wanted to go to Flying Pizza, but my girlfriend held out for City Barbeque. Guess who won.
BEAVERCREEK, OH
WHIO Dayton

City unveils mural honoring Dayton Fire Department

DAYTON — Dayton Firefighters held an open house to unveil a mural celebrating the history of the fire department Sunday afternoon. Those in attendance enjoyed the food and were able to check out vintage and modern firefighter equipment. The star of the show was the mural commissioned by the...
DAYTON, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Lifestyle
Local
Ohio Food & Drinks
City
Beavercreek, OH
Beavercreek, OH
Business
Local
Ohio Restaurants
Local
Ohio Business
WDTN

Unique places to visit in Ohio

It’s more than 20,000 square feet dedicated to the design and technology of signs over the years. There’s also a neon workshop inside the museum, where you can see tube benders at work.
OHIO STATE
thexunewswire.com

890 W. Loveland Ave Apt. A8

Large Two Bedroom-Private Balcony (Some with a Wooded View) - CHAPELWOOD APARTMENTS- 2 bedroom units available (some wooded view still available). Conveniently located only minutes from historic Loveland, great shopping and restaurants nearby. Relax by our poolside, read a book or picnic in the courtyard area, and enjoy biking/hiking on the Little Miami Nature Trail.
LOVELAND, OH
WKRC

Greater Cincinnati golf course will get multimillion-dollar investment from new owners

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - The toughest golf course in Greater Cincinnati will get a multimillion-dollar investment from its new owners. Dallas-based Arcis Golf – the second-largest operator of private, resort and daily fee clubs in the U.S. – assumed ownership and operation earlier this month of Four Bridges Country Club in Liberty Township. The new owners plan to make a multimillion-dollar investment in the golf course and clubhouse, according to Arcis founder and CEO Blake Walker.
CINCINNATI, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#The Wellington Grille
WHIO Dayton

DeWine family ice cream social taking place today

CEDARVILLE — Gov. Mike DeWine and first lady Fran DeWine are continuing a long-time family tradition today by hosting an Old-Fashioned Ice Cream Social at their home. The event, which started in 1976, will take place on Sunday, June 26 from 1:00 to 4:30 p.m. at their home located at 2587 Conley Road in Cedarville.
CEDARVILLE, OH
WDTN

Huber Heights celebrates diversity with Multi-cultural Festival

HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) – A City of Huber Heights commission held a festival to celebrate different cultures in the community Saturday. The Multi-Cultural Festival was the outcome of two years of work by a committee of people who are working to make Huber Heights a more inclusive place to live. Organizers said hundreds of […]
HUBER HEIGHTS, OH
WHIO Dayton

New wellness service center to open today in Beavercreek

BEAVERCREEK — Restore Hyper Wellness, a provider of proactive wellness services will be holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony today. The ceremony will be held at their new location on Centre Drive in Beavercreek. Those who attend will be able to tour the new facility and meet General Manager Henry West...
BEAVERCREEK, OH
dayton.com

Dunbar House: Stepping back in time

150th anniversary of poet’s birth is perfect time to tour his home, see special exhibits. Decades ago, when one of our favorite cousins visited Dayton from Washington, D.C., I planned a visit to the Paul Laurence Dunbar House, the first state memorial established in honor of an African American in the United States.
DAYTON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Lima News

Brookville a bright, open country cottage house plan

EUGENE, ORE. – Shake and lap siding combine with cultured stone veneer to make the Brookville a textural treat for the eyes. This country cottage is designed for a lot that slopes down at the rear. Family and friends will enjoy spending time together in the window-bright, wide-open gathering...
BROOKVILLE, OH
Literary Hub

How One of America’s Most Influential Black Writers Befriended a Pioneering American Aviator

Paul Laurence Dunbar, a prodigious black poet, and Orville Wright, a precocious white inventor, became entrepreneurial partners in a short-lived newspaper which circulated in Dayton, Ohio, called the Dayton Tattler. As classmates in Central High School, Paul and Orville respected each other as collaborators who could launch the periodical close to Christmastime in 1890.
DAYTON, OH
thexunewswire.com

4310 Marival Way, Mason OH

4310 Marival Dr, Mason, OH, 45040 - Property Id: 585755. This luxury townhome in Mason is now available for you to enjoy upscale living. Beautifully maintained townhome features 3 Finished Levels, Attached Garage with Private Entrance. Master Suite with Vaulted Ceilings, Double Vanity, His/Hers Closets & Soaking Tub. Finished Lower Level Features a Wet Bar, Large Family Room Space & Great Storage. It has total 2 large bedrooms with attached full bath. Additional two half bath available (one in basement and one on level 1). This home has beautiful Kitchen with new floor & stainless steal appliances. Absolutely beautiful patio views & deck for you to relax! Enjoy community amenities such as a pool and fitness center located just few steps away. NOTE: Tenant pays ALL utilities. Renters insurance required by tenant. No pets allowed. Contact us today for more details.
MASON, OH
wyso.org

What's Great in Dayton: June 24 - 30, 2022

Celebrating Dunbar: The Paul Laurence Dunbar 150 year milestone is today. Dayton Aviation Heritage National Historical Park along with numerous community partners honor him, showcase his contributions to poetry, the arts, music, dance, and culture. It’s at The Victoria at 5pm. Dayton area dance: Making Moves is the culmination...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
85K+
Followers
110K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy