Poparazzi Is the 'Anti-Selfie' App Taking Over Social Media

If you have ever been in a situation where you have wanted to flirt but the words that have come out of your mouth sounded more like a broken trumpet than a sweet love song, you will know that flirting is an art. Spoiler – And not everyone is an artist! While some struggle to even have the courage to say hi to people, some people have mastered the art of flirting. These 4 zodiac signs top the zodiac charts when it comes to being the biggest flirts of all the time.

RELATIONSHIP ADVICE ・ 4 DAYS AGO