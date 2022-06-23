Poparazzi Is the 'Anti-Selfie' App Taking Over Social Media

The superficial expectations of a social media driven world are anxiety-inducing and have led to a Millennial identity crisis. Millennials are often mischaracterized with having inauthentic identities and overstated anxiety. Only recently has there been a cinematic renaissance for Millennial artists who are able to accurately portray their dreadful, anxiety-inducing experiences in film. However, embedded in these anxieties for some classes of Millennials are paranoid delusions, as many privileged classes’ greatest enemy is in their mirror. Films that try to psychologize the paradox of a well-intended generation laced with mental health struggles and identity guilt are: Whiplash, Lady Bird, Shiva Baby, The Novice, The Worst Person in the World, and most recently, All My Friends Hate Me.
