ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hampton, TN

Local fireworks stands deal with inflation and supply chain issues

By Amy Cockerham
WJHL
WJHL
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zMSrN_0gKETiNW00

TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) – Fireworks stands around the region are open and ready for business just in time for the Fourth of July holiday, but this season is not without its challenges.

Stands are gearing up for a busy couple of weeks, and they expect to see a lot of people from all over.

Where can you set off fireworks in the Tri-Cities?

“Tennessee, compared to North Carolina and Virginia, in those states you can’t get the stuff that really goes into the air,” James Herington with Real Tennessee Fireworks said. “So a lot of people from Virginia, North Carolina come here in order to buy those types of things.”

But will they have the stock this year to keep up with the demand? Businesses all over have been hit with supply chain issues – and fireworks are no different.

Luckily, stand managers said they have plenty of stock but it’s taken a little bit more work to get it.

Fourth of July festivities announced for Tri-Cities

“We all had to use multiple sources and multiple suppliers to get enough to meet the needs,” Chief of Hampton Volunteer Fire Department Chris Isaacs said.

Hampton Volunteer Fire Department hopes to sell about $80,000 worth of fireworks this season.

Their fireworks sale is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the department. Unfortunately, this year customers should expect to pay a little more at the cash register.

“Inflation did not miss us,” Isaacs said. “It has hit us just as hard as everybody else. The price has increased.”

Hundreds in prison for drug crimes in school zones possibly eligible for early release after law change

Other fireworks suppliers are dealing with the same.

“I thought prices would increase quite a bit because of shipping difficulties and distribution and stuff, but they’ve went up a little bit,” Tennessee Thunder Fireworks Manager Mike Odom said. “Not a whole lot like I was afraid they would.”

Regardless, fireworks suppliers are looking forward to a good season, despite its challenges.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJHL

AAA: TN gas prices fall 2nd week in row

(WJHL) — According to a report from AAA on Monday, June 27, gas prices in Tennessee remain on the decline for the second week in a row. The decrease in pump prices comes right in time for the increased travel expected over the Independence Day weekend. AAA reported that gas prices throughout the state, on […]
TENNESSEE STATE
wilsonpost.com

Popular Texas travel center Buc-ee's opens first store in Tennessee

Should you be making a road trip to Knoxville, Gatlinburg, Dollywood or the Great Smoky Mountains National Park this summer or fall, there’s a must-stop, rest stop along the beaten path known as Interstate 40. Take Exit 320 in Crossville and look immediately to your right and you will...
TENNESSEE STATE
wymt.com

Three sales tax holidays coming soon in Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Heads up! There are three sales tax holidays in Tennessee this year, and all of them are coming up soon. In addition to the traditional sales tax holiday on clothing, school supplies and computers, the Tennessee General Assembly approved two additional tax-free days, one for groceries and the other for gun safes and safety equipment.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
State
North Carolina State
Local
Tennessee Industry
State
Virginia State
State
Tennessee State
City
Hampton, TN
WJHL

Report: Johnson City has second-highest move-in rate in state

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — A new report ranks Johnson City as one of the most popular cities in Tennessee for people to move to. According to moveBudda’s Tennessee migration report, Johnson City had the second-highest ratio of people moving versus moving out with 273 moves in for every 100 from January through early May. […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
kolomkobir.com

Fish consumption advisory at three TN lakes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Fish from three Tennessee reservoirs have been placed under a precautionary consumption advisory by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. This is important news to people with the same pastime as Frankie Oglesby. At least one day a week, you can find Oglesby and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Lookout

In Tennessee, near-total ban on abortion to take effect within weeks

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision ending the Constitutional right to abortion in the United States set into motion an immediate chain reaction in Tennessee on Friday with one now-inevitable outcome: A near-total ban on abortions within state borders in a matter of weeks, or even days. Abortion providers and advocates warn of an impending “public […] The post In Tennessee, near-total ban on abortion to take effect within weeks appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Tri Cities
WJHL

Virginia Kentucky Fair post goes viral

WISE, Va. (WJHL) — A recent social media post by the Virginia Kentucky District Fair has garnered thousands of shares. The fair posted the winners of its art and baked goods contests on Facebook and users quickly took note of one particular winner: Linda Skeens. According to the post, Skeens racked up multiple awards and […]
VIRGINIA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
WJHL

TDOT suspends interstate construction for July 4th travel

(WJHL) — Motorists will not be slowed down by road construction on interstates and state routes over the Fourth of July holiday weekend. According to a release from the Tennessee Department (TDOT), all construction-related lane closures on interstates and state routes will be suspended from 6 a.m. on July 1 through 6 a.m. on July […]
TENNESSEE STATE
newheadlines.art

Watts Bar Lake Fishing Regulations

Watts Bar Lake Fishing Regulations. The upper section is riverine and has the most fertile water. Does not require a fishing license. Please ensure to adhere to the fishing regulations for the state. Twra to stock walleye in watts bar lake. If it does rain the maximum estimated rainfall amount could be up to 0mm.
HOBBIES
WJHL

WJHL

29K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

https://www.wjhl.com/ is your trusted source for local news in and around the Tri-Cities region!

 https://www.wjhl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy