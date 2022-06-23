ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abilene, TX

$10 million price tag attached to plans for Abilene Youth Sports Authority expansion

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – The Abilene Youth Sports Authority (AYSA) took to Abilene City Council Thursday to expand its mission. That plan comes with a hefty price tag at a a goal of $10 million to be raised in a year.

In its presentation, representatives of AYSA said it will be leasing property at Grover Nelson Park for $1.00 per year. With that land, the plan is to design and develop 10 outdoor sports facilities.

Abilene nonprofit encourages youth to prioritize physical health this summer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=024Kwy_0gKEThUn00
Map of plans for AYSA sports fields (Via Abilene City Council and Abilene Youth Sports Authority)

AYSA said it needs to raise $10 million in the next 12 months to afford these developments. The authority also requested $5 million from the City of Abilene for the project.

City council rejects bid for Cedar Creek Trail, say contract would have cost an extra $11,000/day

“We’re thankful, for one, they see the vision of what youth sports can become and give our kids here to play locally,” said Brandon Osborne, Executive Director for AYSA. “But also provides us the opportunity to get teams from all over the State of Texas to come in and experience Abilene. So its a great effort for Abilene.”

Click here for more information about AYSA and its mission.

