Minnesota DFL's pitch to win early presidential primary features Prince, voter turnout pride
(FOX 9) - Minnesota Democrats appealed to their national party Thursday in hopes of winning one of the early dates in the 2024 presidential primary process. A delegation that included DFL Chairman Ken Martin, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, U.S. Rep. Angie Craig, and Secretary of State Steve...
ST PAUL, Minnesota — The U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday with less than five months to go before the 2022 midterm elections. "This will be an issue that will be discussed in every race across the country and in Minnesota," said Kathryn Pearson, a University of Minnesota political science professor.
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota State Capitol served as the backdrop Saturday for a second day of rallies from both abortion rights supporters and opponents.Between rallies from the two opposing groups, elected officials detailed their plans to keep abortion legal in the state as neighboring states outlaw the practice."This is no longer a drill," said Sen. Amy Klobuchar during a joint press conference Saturday afternoon. "It is really happening. We are in a situation right now where my daughter has less rights than I had growing up."Klobuchar, joined by Sen. Tina Smith, Gov. Tim Walz, Lt. Gov Peggy Flanagan...
Minnesota lawmakers had plenty of disagreements this year, failing to resolve differences over spending a massive and historic budget surplus on education, public safety, child care, nursing homes and more. But the lack of a final deal also tanked legislation on topics where the Legislature actually did negotiate successfully. That...
FARGO, ND (FOX 9) - An abortion clinic based in Fargo, North Dakota has raised $500,000 in an effort to move its services just over the border into Minnesota as clinics react to Roe v. Wade being overturned. The Red River Women's Clinic is North Dakota's only abortion provider. In...
We hope Minnesota legislators of good faith consider a self-evaluation and inward prayer-like contemplation to ask themselves if they’re doing everything they can for the people of Minnesota as soon as they can. A legislative special session is one thing they can still do to fill the many unmet...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - As those for and against abortion take to Twin Cities streets to make their voices heard, conversations are turning towards what the future may hold for abortion rights in Minnesota. It's been nearly 30 years since abortion became a protected right under a 1995 State Supreme...
FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
Republican candidate for governor Scott Jensen unveiled a sweeping plan to battle inflation Thursday that includes eliminating Minnesota's state income tax and cutting government spending. During a news conference at the State Capitol, Jensen said he wants Minnesota to phase out its personal income tax over time, joining neighboring South...
North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
Supporters and opponents of legalized abortion in Minnesota reacted swiftly Friday to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, with opponents cheering the news and abortion rights advocates vowing to keep abortion legal in Minnesota. With its ruling ending nearly 50 years of a national right...
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Jared Goyette, a content editor and digital reporter at FOX 9, is the recipient of the 2022 Peter S. Popovich Award, the most prestigious award given by the Minnesota Society of Professional Journalists. This award, which was presented on Thursday night, is given to the person...
U.S. News and World Report just released their annual ranking of America’s Healthiest Communities and three counties in Minnesota ranked near the top. One of those counties is here in southeast Minnesota. Now, you might immediately think it's Olmsted because of the Mayo Clinic, but you'd be wrong. These...
Miss Minnesota 2022 received her crown on June 17 at Grace Church in Eden Prairie. Rachel Evangelisto, formerly Miss Winona, is the first Indigenous woman to receive the state title. She will go on to compete in the Miss America pageant in December. The statewide pageant took place at its Eden Prairie location for the [...]
A Minnesota Scientific & Natural Area employee holds a peregrine falcon chick during banding efforts led by the Midwest Peregrine Society this spring. Courtesy of the Department of Natural Resources. Each spring, volunteers in Minnesota rappel down cliff sides, climb under bridges and scale buildings, all hoping to discover more...
The World's Fair, otherwise known as EXPO 2027 could be held in Minnesota. At first I was thinking that it was just this giant fair... well not exactly. The renderings have been unveiled via Bring Me the News, and WOW! It's super futuristic. Bloomington, Minnesota is in the running up...
With average Minnesota gas prices up over $4.70 per gallon and summer well underway, people are feeling pinched at the pump, where depending on the vehicle, it costs most drivers somewhere between $55 and $160 for a tank of regular gas. As gas prices have risen in recent months, policymakers...
