Bangor, ME

Dakin Pool in Bangor closed temporarily due to staffing shortages

By Cierra Jordan
foxbangor.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBANGOR — Families looking to cool off this summer will not be able to dive in Bangor’s most popular pool. Dakin Pool in Bangor will be temporarily closed due to ongoing staffing shortages. However, the...

www.foxbangor.com

foxbangor.com

Old Town firefighter talks firework safety

OLD TOWN — Fourth of July is right around the corner and firefighters want you to know just a few tips to keep yourself and other people safe on the major holiday. Firefighter Connor Galvin of Old Town says his town is one of the places where fireworks are allowed. Lt. Bartlett says the community should know firefighters will be on standby to help — should anything happen.
OLD TOWN, ME
foxbangor.com

Bangor turned up the heat with ‘Beats and Eats Food Truck Festival’

BANGOR — Bangor waterfront had fan-favorite food trucks during its annual Beats and Eats Food Truck Festival. The food truck festival featured tons of food, THC products, and drinks. Some of the food trucks included This Lil’ Piggy, Mr. Tuna, and Wanderlust Coffee Company. People came by the...
BANGOR, ME
Bangor, ME
Lifestyle
City
Bangor, ME
Local
Maine Lifestyle
94.3 WCYY

One Historical Inn In Maine Has A Chillingly Haunted History

Countless amounts of people have traveled along Route 1A in Maine from Bangor on their way to Ellsworth and Bar Harbor. Through twists and turns, you'll come up to a picturesque hilltop opening with a majestic colonial building sitting atop known as the Lucerne Inn. The inn has been maintained since it was built in 1818, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and still operates today hosting guests, weddings and other events. But after decades of strange noises, shadows and other occurrences being reported by visitors, the question was asked, "is this place haunted?". And of course, there's a story.
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

Food truck festival returns to Queen City

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - People enjoyed the sounds and smells of summer Saturday. Beats and Eats took place along the Bangor Waterfront. A variety of food trucks and street food vendors dished out their tastiest creations. Live music entertained the diners. Organizers say this festival helps put Bangor on the...
BANGOR, ME
#Parks And Recreation#Lifeguards#Families
Q97.9

Augusta Maine Police Want You to Be More Like Megan and James

That might actually be the point. Megan and James are not celebrities. They don't have a huge following on TikTok - they are just kind Mainers. We need more stories about kindness, selflessness...giving. That's where the Augusta Maine Police Department steps in to recognize two not so ordinary people. According to a Facebook post by the Augusta police, Meghan and James saw an older gentleman on Water Street take a pretty hard fall. They were in their car and pulled over to help. They didn't have to, but they did.
foxbangor.com

M.C.C.F unveils newest display

STONINGTON — The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries in Stonington welcomes a new four part display for both tourist and community locals to enjoy. The live tour of Discovery Wharf to educate visitors about the fishing industry. The display aims to highlight the commercial pier, local granite history and...
STONINGTON, ME
Q97.9

Here’s What May Be Going into The Old Augusta, Maine Kmart Location

It's no surprise that people have been pondering different ideas and options for the now-vacant Augusta Kmart site that sits just off Western Avenue in the State's capital. According to the Kennebec Journal, initially, Augusta city councilors had poo-poo'd an idea that would have brought hundreds of garage-style self storage units to the site. However now, they say they're more open to a different kind of self storage option that's all part of a revised plan.
AUGUSTA, ME
wabi.tv

Bangor Pride Parade and Festival

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Bangor’s Pride Week celebration continued Saturday with a parade and festival downtown. This is the 30th anniversary for Bangor Pride. It all started Wednesday and continued throughout the week with community and virtual events. The Bangor Pride Parade took place in downtown Bangor. followed by...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Hundreds gather in Bangor for Bans off our Bodies protest

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - On Sunday hundreds gathered by the Federal Building in downtown Bangor for a Bans off Our Bodies rally. The protest joins many nationwide and comes in the wake of the Supreme Court voting 5-4 to overturn Roe V Wade. Protestors voiced their fear that a woman’s...
BANGOR, ME
mainepublic.org

Maine abortion provider braces for more out-of-state visitors

After Friday's Supreme Court ruling, independent public abortion providers in Maine are preparing for the possibility that more people will come here seeking access. The Mabel Wadsworth Center in Bangor is the northern-most clinic on the East Coast that provides public abortion services. It's a long way to drive for those who live in states without abortion access, said Abbie Strout-Bentes, the center's director of community engagement.
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Late Night Weed Burning Leads To Rockland, Maine Fire

According to a report in the KJ, a little late night (or erly morning) weed burning led to a fire in downtown Rockland. But, we're not talking about marijuana (or pot, or grass, or the devli's lettuce, or... well, you get the idea). The person was trying to get rid of the pest plant kind of weeds.
ROCKLAND, ME
mdislander.com

Local family becomes American citizens

BASS HARBOR — Citizenship in the U.S. is a sought-after privilege and is a goal that many who come to this country set out to achieve. This goal was realized for a local family from Macedonia, who received their citizenship last week. Zoran and Dejana Manev of Bass Harbor,...
Boston Globe

Boyfriend sought in death of retreat organizer at Acadia National Park

WINTER HARBOR, Maine (AP) — Police in Maine are searching for a man in connection with the hit-and-run death in Acadia National Park of the founder of a youth retreat. The crash on the campus of the Schoodic Institute within the park killed Nicole Mokeme, 35, some time between Saturday night and early Sunday. Police said the man sought in connection with the death had been in a relationship with Mokeme, the Portland Press Herald reported.
ACCIDENTS

