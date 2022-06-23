Dakin Pool in Bangor closed temporarily due to staffing shortages

That might actually be the point. Megan and James are not celebrities. They don't have a huge following on TikTok - they are just kind Mainers. We need more stories about kindness, selflessness...giving. That's where the Augusta Maine Police Department steps in to recognize two not so ordinary people. According to a Facebook post by the Augusta police, Meghan and James saw an older gentleman on Water Street take a pretty hard fall. They were in their car and pulled over to help. They didn't have to, but they did.

10 HOURS AGO