Minnesota Vikings report to camp July 24 & 26

EAGAN, Minn. -- Minnesota Aurora FC remains undefeated and in first place in its division after a 4-1 win over the St. Louis Lions on Sunday.Three different Aurora players -- Morgan Stone, Mariah Nguyen and Morgan Turner -- scored in the match; two goals came on penalty kicks in the first half."So many players have points which is impressive. That's helped build our confidence -- that anybody on the team can score at any time," head coach Nicole Lukic said. "Lots of quality minutes for lots of players today." The Lions' lone goal came off of the foot of Krystal...

