The Jennifer Hudson Show: First look at the EGOT winner's talk show... which features star singing to the audience: 'I've lived a lot of life'

By Sarah Sotoodeh For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Jennifer Hudson's show is set to debut on September 12.

And three months before the show's premiere, fans of the EGOT winner, 40, got a sneak peek at her upcoming talk show.

The 30-second clip featured Jennifer singing as well chatting with the live studio audience.

The latest: Jennifer Hudson's show is set to debut on September 12. And three months before the show's premiere , fans of the EGOT winner got a sneak peek at her upcoming talk show

The hourlong syndicated show will be hosted by the star, coming from the producers of The Ellen DeGeneres show.

In the teaser, Jennifer looked incredible in a fuchsia suit, as she tells the cameras: 'I've lived a lot of life and now it's time to sit down and have some fun.'

Adding: 'I want to talk to somebody.'

'Nothing makes me happier than to see everybody shine and know that they have a light within them,' Jennifer continued.

Gorgeous: The 30-second clip featured Jennifer singing as well chatting with the live studio audience
Sneak peek: The hourlong syndicated show will be hosted by the star, coming from the producers of The Ellen DeGeneres show

'On The Jennifer Hudson show, you're going to get quality, you're going to get honesty, you're going to get all of my heart and don't forget the fun. We're going to have a lot of fun.'

The brief clip showed the star on a bicycle around the backlot where her show is set to be filmed.

She also hugged guests with the audience also seen excited to see her heading down the steps to the stage.

Coming soon: She also hugged guests with the audience
Ready! With the audience also seen excited to see her heading down the steps to the stage
Jennifer's show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, hails from Warner Bros. , Unscripted Television and Telepictures, according to Variety.

The show will premiere on September 12, 2022 on Fox TV stations.

Earlier this month, Jennifer became an EGOT winner after she won a Tony Award as a producer for A Strange Loop.

She is the 17th person to achieve the EGOT, known as the 'grand slam' of show business.

Talented lady: Earlier this month, Jennifer became an EGOT winner after she won a Tony Award as a producer for A Strange Loop

