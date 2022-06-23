ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swimming & Surfing

Anita Alvarez: Coach saves US swimmer who fainted during competition

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican artistic swimmer Anita Alvarez was rescued from the bottom of the...

www.bbc.com

BBC

Wimbledon 2022: Ons Jabeur column on playing with Serena Williams

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Tunisia's Ons Jabeur, the WTA world number two, is the latest top player to do an exclusive BBC Sport column at a Grand Slam tournament. In her first piece...
TENNIS
BBC

Shericka Jackson runs third fastest women's 200m of all time at Jamaica trials

Shericka Jackson ran the third fastest women's 200m of all time at Jamaica's World Championship trials. The 27-year-old clocked 21.55 seconds to complete the sprint double in Kingston having won the 100m on Friday. Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah was second in 22.05, with Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce third in 22.14. Jackson's time...
SPORTS
Person
Andrea Fuentes
Person
Anita Alvarez
BBC

Youngest South Africa tavern victim was 13 - minister

The youngest victim among the at least 21 people who died at a drinking place at the weekend was 13, police minister Bheki Cele has said. The cause of the deaths was not immediately clear and the authorities are investigating. The victims were found strewn across floors and tables at...
PUBLIC SAFETY
#Swimmer#American
The Independent

American woman denied life-saving abortion after suffering miscarriage in Malta asked husband to punch her

An American woman who suffered an incomplete miscarriage while vacationing in Malta considered asking her husband to hit her in the stomach “as hard as he could” after she was denied a life-saving abortion. Andrea Prudente, 38, and Jay Weeldreyer, 45, who are both from near Seattle, Washington, arrived in Malta on 5 June for a “babymoon” vacation. A week into the trip, Ms Prudente started bleeding after suffering a premature rupture of the amniotic sac and the separation of the placenta at 16 weeks. Mr Weeldreyer said upon seeking medical help they encountered the “worst of all possible worlds”...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Princess Charlene of Monaco's smile showed 'no genuine happiness' and she avoided 'forced tactile poses' with Prince Albert in first public joint engagement without their children, body language expert claims

Princess Charlene of Monaco continued her return to public life yesterday when attending the F1 in Monte Carlo, alongside her husband Prince Albert in their first joint engagement without their children. It was the first time the pair were seen in public together since French media claimed she is receiving...
WORLD
BBC

Caster Semenya brands African athletics leaders 'cowards' over DSD stance

Two-time Olympic and three-time world champion Caster Semenya has branded leaders in African athletics "cowards" for failing to stand up and fight for female athletes who are facing eligibility issues. The 31-year-old is barred from competing in her preferred 800m race by World Athletics' differences of sexual development (DSD) rules...
SPORTS
BBC

Pershore woman determined for full life after fan accident

A woman says she wants to live as full a life as possible after undergoing potentially life-saving surgery following a freak accident. Rachel Pighills, 35, has returned home to Pershore, Worcestershire, after specialist surgery in Barcelona. She was hit by a ceiling fan in 2018, leaving a neck injury which...
ACCIDENTS
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Swimming & Surfing
NewsBreak
Sports
ESPN

Tom Daley 'furious' over FINA decision to restrict transgender athletes

Olympic diving champion Tom Daley said he is "furious" at governing body FINA's decision to restrict the participation of transgender athletes in elite women's competitions. Daley, who came out as gay in 2013, was speaking at the British LGBT Awards on Friday, where he was named Sports Personality of the Year after winning gold in the 10 metre synchronised platform diving event at the Tokyo Olympics.
FIFA
Daily Mail

Serena Williams looks on great form as she shows off her backhand and sports black face tape while training ahead of the Wimbledon tournament

Serena Williams looked on great form on Saturday as she showed off her backhand during a training session at London's All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. The American tennis ace, 40, also sported black tape on her face as she prepared to take part in the Wimbledon tennis tournament after gaining a wildcard entry in the ladies' singles.
TENNIS
BBC

Padraig Harrington wins US Senior Open on debut

Ireland's Padraig Harrington claimed the US Senior Open after holding off a final-round charge from Steve Stricker. Harrington had a six-shot lead heading into the back nine at Saucon Valley but American Stricker made him work hard for the win when he shot a closing 65. However the 50-year-old held...
Daily Mail

'I can walk normal most of the days… almost every single day': Rafael Nadal makes startling injury admission as he prepares to play at Wimbledon for first time in three years and aims for the third leg of a calendar Slam

For the first time in three years, Rafael Nadal walked into a Wimbledon press conference. And that, apparently, was a victory in itself. ‘First of all,’ he said when asked about his foot injury. ‘I can walk normal most of the days… almost every single day.’. It...
TENNIS
BBC

Wimbledon: Jodie Burrage helps unwell ball boy during opening match

Coverage: Live across BBC TV, radio and online with extensive coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app. Britain's Jodie Burrage rushed to help a ball boy who was taken unwell during her first-round defeat at Wimbledon. Burrage raced over to the fridge for water and got...
TENNIS
The Spun

Sha'Carri Richardson Avoids Media After Latest Disappointing Result

After another tough result on Sunday, track star Sha'Carri Richardson once again didn't make herself available to the media. Per Jamaican-based journalist Abka Fitz-Henley, Richardson placed fifth at this weekend's event running 22.47 in the women's 200 meters. This means that she will not qualify for the finals at the...
SPORTS

