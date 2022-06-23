ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mcminnville, OR

Meet the players for the 2022 Les Schwab Bowl: Caleb Clardy (Team Willamette)

The 2022 Les Schwab Bowl, a high school football all-star game featuring many of the Northwest’s top players, will take place Saturday, July 2, at Linfield University in McMinnville. Get your tickets here .

Over the next week, SBLive will be introducing each of the 78 players set to take part in this year’s game.

Caleb Clardy

Number: 9

Position: SS / OLB

Height: 6’1

Weight: 205

High School / Class: David Douglas 2023

H.S. Coach: Cal Szueber

College: Undecided

Caleb is a three-year varsity starter and ranked a three-star recruit by 247Sports at linebacker. Caleb racked up 75 tackles, five forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries (two of them returned for touchdowns), eight sacks and one interception, placing him as 2nd team All-State linebacker during his junior season at David Douglas High School.

‘With the first pick, Steve Pyne selects …’ Les Schwab Bowl returns for 74th year with a fun new wrinkle: a player draft

