Springfield’s police chief acknowledges that recruiting new officers is a challenge… but says that’s not a situation unique to Springfield or Illinois. Appearing live on WMAY, Chief Ken Scarlette said it’s a difficult and sometimes dangerous job, but also says he has worked to make it clear to his officers that as long as they do the job to the best of the ability, he and Mayor Jim Langfelder will have their backs.

SPRINGFIELD, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO