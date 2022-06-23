Catherine Jarrett

Sharon Strickler, 74, Tippecanoe Lake, died June 26, 2022, at Parkview Whitley Hospital in Columbia City. Arrangements are pending with Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
NORTH WEBSTER - After being crowned the Queen of Lakes Saturday night during the 76th Mermaid Festival in North Webster, Jordan Hofmann’s thoughts turned to her late mother. “It’s really unexpected for me. I’m very, very happy and I just know my mom is really proud of me,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I’m looking forward to my reign and being able to represent this festival and hopefully get the word out to other young women so they can have the opportunity as well.”
Margaret A. Meyer, age 65, of North Webster, passed away unexpectedly at home on Wednesday, June 22, 2022, at noon. The daughter of Charles L. and H. Beth Moore Werker, Margaret was born in Lagrange on May 13, 1957. She spent her formative years in Noble County and graduated from West Noble High School in 1975.
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 6:56 p.m. Friday - Robert Dwayne Slone, 43, of 1296 N. Copeland St., Warsaw, arrested for possession of paraphernalia, possession of methamphetamine and possession of a hypodermic syringe or needle. No bond set. • 7:31 p.m....
MENTONE – Marvin R. Wickens, 82, of Mentone, passed at 7:55 p.m. Thursday, June 23, 2022, at Mason Health Care of Warsaw. Marvin was born on Jan. 10, 1940, in Spencer, to the late John and Dorothy Lucas Wickens. He was a 1958 graduate of Plymouth High School. He...
Jerry J. Leiter, 71, went home to be with Jesus Thursday, June 23, 2022, while at home. Jerry was born Sept. 10, 1950, in Warsaw, to Cloyce and Dorothy Pernesky Leiter. He married Beverly Rassi on January 16, 1970; she survives. Jerry graduated from Warsaw Community High School in 1969...
Over 70 entries took part in the 76th Mermaid Festival Parade Saturday afternoon in North Webster.
PLYMOUTH - The Marshall County WorkOne Center is relocating. The current office will be opened, with limited services to the public, on Wednesday and Thursday. Offices will be closed July 1 through July 4. The new office, located in the Community Resource Center, 510 W. Adams St., Suite 50, Plymouth,...
PIERCETON - With the temperature around 90 degrees Friday afternoon, several fire departments responded to a barn fire at 322 N. CR 900E, Pierceton. They had the fire under control within about an hour. The call came into Central Dispatch shortly after 4 p.m. and fire trucks began to leave around 5:15 p.m.
The public’s assistance is being sought by the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office with locating Cody Michael Pope, 29. Pope failed to return to the work release center on Thursday. He was possibly en route to the Akron area, according to a news release from the KCSO. Pope, white,...
A two-vehicle accident Sunday morning resulted in one of the vehicles ending up in a pond at the intersection of CR 1300N and CR 300E. No information was available from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office as of press time Sunday.
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Criminal Justice Institute (ICJI) awarded $500,000 in grant funding to 26 nonprofits to provide emergency shelter and services to victims of domestic violence and their dependents. The local 2022 SSBG award recipient is Kosciusko County Shelter for Abuse Inc., doing business as Beaman Home, receiving...
Reaction to the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade on Friday was swift as elected officials representing Kosciusko County and at the state level, as well as others, released statements on the decision. The court on Friday, by a vote of 6-3, ended the national protection for abortion that...
