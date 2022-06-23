Catherine Jarrett

NORTH WEBSTER - After being crowned the Queen of Lakes Saturday night during the 76th Mermaid Festival in North Webster, Jordan Hofmann’s thoughts turned to her late mother. “It’s really unexpected for me. I’m very, very happy and I just know my mom is really proud of me,” she said with tears in her eyes. “I’m looking forward to my reign and being able to represent this festival and hopefully get the word out to other young women so they can have the opportunity as well.”

NORTH WEBSTER, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO