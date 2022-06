A Trenton police officer on the job for less than a year has been suspended with pay after making threatening comments to two people at an elementary school in Hamilton. The Mercer County Prosecutor's Office confirmed that Rudy Lopez, 36, was charged with two counts of harassment after he verbally made "threatening comments" that caused alarm in front of the Lalor Elementary School between 8:30 a.m. and 8:45 a.m.

TRENTON, NJ ・ 2 HOURS AGO