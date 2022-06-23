ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Plenty of cash so what’s holding up the Pennsylvania state budget?

By Dennis Owens, Madison Montag
WETM 18 News
WETM 18 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FfP9H_0gKES3VJ00

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State budget is due one week from June 23, and there is currently a record $10 billion surplus.

With such a large amount of money, there was hope that a deal would be completed by Friday, June 24. However, the House and Senate cancelled their sessions for June 23 and 24 without a budget deal in place.

“We’re not where we need to be but we’re making progress and god willing, we’ll get there,” said Representative Matt Bradford (D), Appropriations Chairman.

One of the biggest hurdles for the budget deal has been public school funding; Republicans are willing to spend a little more, Governor Wolf wants a lot more.

“Yes, the governor wants to make sure we make an historic investment in education. We have a historic surplus. We should not be hoarding taxpayer dollars at the expense of students and property tax payers,” Bradford added.

Wolf’s budget secretary, Gregory Thall, hopes public schools get enough funding to give property tax payers a break. “Hopefully we put enough in that the school directors decide to lower property taxes. That would be a huge win for everyone in this building, both Democratic and Republican. Thus far the numbers that have been offered by the Republican side do not come close to that,” Thall said.

School districts in Pennsylvania do not have a history of lowering property taxes, Thall concedes.

“We don’t have a lot of history of that but we also don’t have a lot of history of properly funding our schools,” Thall said.

Conservative groups like the Commonwealth Foundation say public schools are sitting on reserves of $5 billion despite decreased enrollment.

“It’s based on a myth that we are underfunding schools. That’s not true,” said Nate Benefield of the conservative Commonwealth Foundation, “When we ask the question, ‘Hey are we underfunding public schools?’ people say yes. When we say we’re spending $20,000 per kid on public schools they say, ‘Hey wait a minute that’s a lot of money we’re throwing at public schools.'”

With the budget deal still in the air, lots of money is about to be allocated, including Republican priorities like reducing the Corporate Net Income Tax and an additional $2 billion to the rainy day fund, which will push it to $5 billion.

“When he [Wolf] came in to office we had $200,000 in the rainy day fund,” Bradford said.

Pennsylvania Budget Secretary Thall said, “Yes,” when asked if we would have a budget deal on time.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.

Comments / 10

Angel Jade Austin
3d ago

Anytime giving the American people money back is always a hold up or is voted not to happen. It's these politicians elected by you the people no less that refuse to give money to you in a time of need .The hold up is there are politicians opposing the $2000 money back to the people .Vote kick out every last one of them they don't care about our well being only their own .

Reply
5
Kathy Stephenson
3d ago

how about helping the ppl in your state. everything is going up in price and we need help. stop lining your pockets

Reply
7
Related
Polarbear

Wolf continues push for $2,000 direct payments to Pennsylvanians even as state lawmakers lack consensus

Pennsylvania governor Tom Wolf proposed using $500 million from the American Rescue Plan to give direct payments of up to $2,000 to families in February and wants it to be part of the budget, which is set to be finished on June 30, 2022. Democratic leaders in the Senate and House have introduced legislation, Senate Bill 1619 and House Bill 2531, to support Gov. Wolf’s PA Opportunity Program.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania budget talks come down to schools aid

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — With a week to go until the state’s budget deadline, Gov. Tom Wolf and leaders of the Pennsylvania Republican-controlled Legislature are working through their remaining differences as they try to produce an agreement on a roughly $42 billion budget plan that they say will marshal substantial new aid for Pennsylvania’s public […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
backcountryhunters.org

It's time to modernize PA's antlerless license system

Whether by working to ensure walk-in-access to our favorite hunting spots or breaking down barriers to recruit new hunters, BHA PA strives to improve access and opportunity for hunters throughout Pennsylvania. Senate Bill 431, introduced by Senator Dan Laughlin, proposes to improve access by authorizing the sale of antlerless deer...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Education
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Harrisburg, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
ncsha.org

Governor Wolf Announces Funding to Support Affordable Housing Across Pennsylvania

Harrisburg, PA – Governor Tom Wolf today announced recipients of a new round of funding for housing programs made available through the Pennsylvania Housing Affordability and Rehabilitation Enhancement (PHARE) fund. The governor named 245 housing and community development initiatives in 67 counties that will share a portion of the total $48.4 million in PHARE funding for fiscal year 2021-22. The PHARE fund is managed by the Pennsylvania Housing Finance Agency.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WGAL

Abortion is key issue in race for Pennsylvania governor

Abortion remains legal in Pennsylvania through the first six months of pregnancy, but the future of access to abortions in the commonwealth could be decided by the governor's election. The debate over abortion rights is front and center between Republican Doug Mastriano and Democrat Josh Shapiro, in part because of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27.com

This Week in Pennsylvania: Mary Jo Daley, Rob Kauffman

(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pa. policy and politics. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about Governor Wolf’s opinion on Roe...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Politics State#Politics Legislative#House#Senate#Appropriations#Republicans#Democratic
CBS Philly

Roe v. Wade Overturned: Here’s What It Means For Residents In Pennsylvania, New Jersey And Delaware

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The United States Supreme Court has overturned Roe v. Wade, leaving abortion rights to be determined by state law. While some states will ban abortion quickly, that’s not expected in our region, at least not right away in Pennsylvania. But abortion providers in the tri-state are expecting to see an increase in new patients, and it is raising concerns. Resources are already limited. Many doctors say the Supreme Court’s decision will jeopardize health care for some women, forcing them to cross state lines or potentially leading them to choose illegal or unsafe ways to end a pregnancy. “It’s a scary...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTAJ

Gov. Wolf: Abortion services ‘unharmed’ in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — Governor Tom Wolf released a statement after Roe v. Wade was overturned by the U.S. Supreme Court after nearly 50 years, saying abortion services are “available and unharmed” in the commonwealth. You can read the full release from Wolf below. First and most importantly, it is critical that everyone understands that […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Pennsylvania Governor candidates react to Roe v. Wade overturning

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– For almost 50 years abortion was protected under constitutional rights, but on Friday The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, giving states the authority to limit or ban the procedure. The two candidates running for Governor of Pennsylvania, Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) and State Senator Doug Mastriano (R), released statements after […]
HARRISBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

PA has $10 billion burning a hole in its pocket. Should it be spent now, and if so, how?

With a surplus and federal cash on the books in Harrisburg, a variety of groups are lobbying for a bigger slice of the pie. According to the Democratic House Appropriations Committee, the commonwealth carried a $4.8 billion revenue surplus through the end of May. That's in addition to $2.9 billion in the state's Rainy Day Fund and $2.1 billion in unspent federal funds from the American Rescue Plan Act.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS News

CEO: Duolingo will move operations should Pennsylvania ban abortion

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Duolingo, a popular language-learning computer program and tech company headquartered in Pittsburgh, will move its base of operations elsewhere should Pennsylvania ban abortion, the company's CEO, Luis von Ahn, has said. The statement from von Ahn comes after Dick's Sporting Goods, another Pittsburgh-based company, announced that the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc27 News

Who’s running for Governor of Pennsylvania in 2022?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Doug Mastriano and Josh Shapiro are the projected nominees in the November 2022 Pennsylvania Governor’s race. Shapiro, who ran unopposed in the Democratic primary, currently serves as the commonwealth’s Attorney General. Mastriano, who ran in a crowded primary, is a State Senator representing Franklin County who received more than 40% of […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WETM 18 News

WETM 18 News

8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WETM 18 News and MyTwinTiers.com is the Local News Leader in the Twin Tiers.

 https://www.mytwintiers.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy