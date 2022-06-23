ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SUNY economist says federal gas tax holiday would be 'misguided'

By Ryan Whalen
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUFFALO, N.Y. -- New York state's gas tax holiday went into effect at the beginning of June in conjunction with many counties instituting their own gas tax caps. But despite the fact the government is collecting less, prices now are higher than they were a month ago. "It may...

New York State Announces More Than 15,000 Summer Job Opportunities

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – If your teenager is looking for a summer job, there are now opportunities available. A record number of summer job opportunities are now available to New Yorkers in a variety of industries, in every region of the state including here in the Twin Tiers. The state’s seasonal job bank has over 15,000 jobs posted.
Hochul signs laws to aid LGBTQ New Yorkers

Two provisions meant to aid LGBTQ New Yorkers were signed into law on Sunday by Gov. Kathy Hochul as the recognition of Pride Month continues. The measures are meant to create financial support for organizations that aid transgender and gender non-conforming people, as well as allow for a non-binary gender "X" to be used for elected positions when running for party positions.
NY Leaders React to Passage of Nat’l Gun Control Law

President Biden has signed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act into the law. Touted as the most significant gun control legislation in 30 years, the law, among other things, enhance background checks for anyone under 21 looking to purchase a firearm and invest more money into mental health. New York elected...
Brian Higgins
Can You Legally Withhold Rent From Your Landlord In New York State?

Is a tenant legally allowed to not pay their landlord in New York State? If you rent an apartment or house in New York, there may be certain times when you can withhold or reduce your rent payment to your landlord. Thankfully, for renters, New York offers a number of protections against slumlords or landlords who just can't seem to fix problems in a timely manner.
June 2022 NY Primary guide: Polling hours, sites and candidates for state, local races

Syracuse, N.Y. -- The polls are open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. across New York for Tuesday’s primary elections. In Onondaga County, the ballots will be short. Democrats will chose among three people for both their candidate for governor and for lieutenant governor. Republican voters will pick among four people who want to be the GOP gubernatorial candidate. (See names below.)
NY Cannabis Insider’s week in legal weed for June 25, 2022

NY Cannabis Insider is the state’s only publication focused on the cannabis market. Get the free NYCI newsletter here or become a subscriber for exclusive content. We had another busy week of news at NY Cannabis Insider. Our reporters covered a major appointment in the Office of Cannabis Management, the lingering effects of marijuana convictions on New Yorkers, and more.
NY lawmakers to mull post-Supreme Court gun bills next week

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said she is bringing state lawmakers back on Thursday to consider gun safety legislation in response to the Supreme Court striking down key portions of the state's licensing law.The court on Thursday overturned the state law that required that people applying for a concealed carry permit demonstrate a specific need to have a gun in public. The court's conservative majority said that violated the Second Amendment, which they interpreted as protecting people's right to carry a gun for self-defense outside the home.Hochul called the decision "reckless and reprehensible" as she announced she will convene a special session."Since the decision was released, I have been working around the clock with our partners in the legislature to craft gun safety legislation in response to this ruling that will protect New Yorkers," she said in a prepared statement.New York officials are considering restrictions on concealed carry in "sensitive locations," such as government buildings and bars. They're also looking at implementing specific training for permit applicants, among other options.
Low-Income New Yorkers to Get Help from Utilities Credit Program

Low-income New Yorkers are about to get some help with their utility bills. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced that a total of $567 million is available to help low-income electric and gas utility customers pay off past utility bills. The financial assistance program includes an estimated $557 million statewide COVID-19...
Opinion: How New York State should respond to overturning of Roe

This week’s U.S. Supreme Court unnerving decision to roll back reproductive rights established in Roe v. Wade and upheld by Planned Parenthood v. Casey sets reproductive rights in our country back — way back. For 50 years healthcare has included access to abortion, a key option for pregnant...
Primary Preview: Candidates for New York governor

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - New Yorkers head to the polls next Tuesday to pick their favorite candidate for governor in the state’s primary. Reporter Kelly O’Brien breaks down what you need to know before heading to the polls. SUNY Plattsburgh political science Professor Harvey Schantz says this will...
Governor Announces 160-Megawatt Solar Project in Lansing, Groton

Yellow Barn Solar, one of the renewable energy projects recently announced by Governor Kathy Hochul, will be sited on just under one thousand acres of land spanning the towns of Lansing and Groton. Once operating, the 160-megawatt solar project, developed by CS Energy, will supply electricity to 32,000 homes. The...
Local News: ‘We Dissent’ Rally Held in Front of Rep. Claudia Tenney’s Office (Pictures)

WHAT: On June 24, 2022, nearly 150 people from across the Mohawk Valley protested the terrible decision Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization by the radical Supreme Court of the United States to overturn the 50 year old Roe v. Wade court case. The demonstration was peaceful, law-abiding, and non-violent in front of Rep. Tenney’s office at 430 Court Street in Utica at 5-6pm.
