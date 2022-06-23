ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Republican lawmakers asked the White House for pardons before and after Jan. 6

By Ximena Bustillo
 3 days ago

Various Republican House members requested pardons from President Donald Trump in the final days of his administration, according to testimony presented before the Jan. 6 committee.

Alfred Mims
3d ago

well if they had nothing to hide then they don't need a pardon. people should stop doing a crime if they don't like the time behind the bars and cry for that man to help them out

11
Greg Olson
3d ago

Nothing screams nothing to see here like asking for a pardon. 🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡

10
Andy
3d ago

Who cares?! The Democrats are guilty of intimidation, support of rioters burning federal buildings, private property, the future vice-president supporting the bailout of these arrested rioting criminals, Schumer threatening two Supreme Court justices with harm, the Attorney General allowing & the Biden administration supporting demonstrators to picket the homes of Supreme Court justices in direct violation of federal law. IN VIOLATION OF THE LAW!! Wake up America! Pay attention! Who breaks the law on a regular basis to further their agenda?! Democrats!

5
