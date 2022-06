ROME, N.Y. – A Rome man is facing gun and drug charges after police responded to a dispute that led to a foot chase Friday morning. Just before 10 a.m., Rome police officers were called to the area of Oakwood Street and Floyd Avenue for a dispute in progress. On the way to the scene, police were provided with a description of the suspect and alerted that he allegedly had a gun in his backpack.

ROME, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO