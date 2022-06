AEW Forbidden Door has already had some big moments with its earliest matches, but it looks like one of the biggest members of All Elite Wrestling was set to make quite the entrance to start off the match that saw Sting, Darby Allin, and Los Ingobernables de Japon face off against El Phantasmo, Hikuleo, and The Young Bucks. With Sting currently being in his 60s, the superstar who made a name for himself over the decades as one of the greats made an entrance for the ages that started a wild match between the representatives from AEW and New Japan.

