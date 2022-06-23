ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berks County, PA

Brewhaha Trail highlights Berks brewery business

By Caitlin Rearden
WFMZ-TV Online
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWEST READING, Pa. - Recently Pennsylvania's Americana Region Visitors Bureau put together the new brew trail and all you need is a passport. "You get it stamped when you go into each of the locations," says Crystal Seitz, President of Pennsylvania's Americana Region Visitors Bureau. "Brew trails are really...

www.wfmz.com

Comments / 0

Daily Voice

New Wawa Store Opens In Berks County

A new Wawa store is opening Thursday, June 30 in Berks County. There will be a grand opening celebration starting at 10 a.m. at the new Wawa located at 8053 Chestnut Street in Hereford. Prior to the celebration, the new store will open at 8 a.m., when Wawa will begin...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
bctv.org

Muhlenberg Township Set to Kick Off Summer Events

The Muhlenberg Township Parks and Recreation Department announced their lineup of summer events for the Muhlenberg community. Would you like to sit back in your lawn chair, with the beautiful view of the river to your left on a Friday night listening to free music? If you would, then you need to visit Jim Dietrich Park on the following Friday for the Summer Concert Series from 6 to 8:30PM each night. This year’s line-up is as follows:
MUHLENBERG TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

FOOD TRUCK PARK: 6600 Perkiomen Ave., Exeter Township

Despite the excitement of local residents, an area businessman said he is no longer pursing a food truck park he previously proposed on the site of the former Sheetz convenience store and gas station in Exeter Township. Hamid Chaudhry said township requirements for the proposal rendered it "not feasible" for...
PERKIOMEN TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

$200,000 Lottery Cash 5 ticket sold in Mohnton

MOHNTON, Pa. - A lottery ticket worth $200,000 was sold in Berks County. The jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold at the Turkey Hill on New Holland Road in Mohnton. The ticket for the June 24 drawing matched all five balls drawn, 4-7-11-20-21. Turkey Hill...
MOHNTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

FASTBRIDGE FIBER: 15 N. Sixth St., Reading

A new company is bringing some competition to the internet provider market in parts of Berks County. FastBridge Fiber has announced it will build an all-fiber cable network that will offer ultra-fast internet to support remote working, distance learning, streaming, gaming, cloud connectivity and more to the Reading area. The...
READING, PA
bctv.org

The Heritage of Green Hills Opens State-of-the-Art Care Center

The care center will give older adults more options for quality care and support through the changes of aging. The Heritage of Green Hills is looking to revolutionize senior living with its state-of-the-art care center. The brand new structure features 70 spacious personal care and memory care one-bedroom and studio suites; each includes a private bath with top-of-the-line fixtures.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around the region

From new apartments breaking ground to restaurants serving their last meals, here's a look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS AND CHEMICALS INC./PROLOGIS INC. WAREHOUSES: 7201 Hamilton Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. Air Products and Chemicals Inc.'s chosen warehouse developer, Prologis Inc., will have to wait until...
RETAIL
NBC Philadelphia

Pick-Your-Own Produce at These Local Farms This Summer

Looking for a DIY way to spice up your summer and your kitchen?. Check out these farms in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware where you can get out in the sun (remember your hat and sunscreen) to pick your own fresh berries, peaches, apples, pumpkins and various other fruits and vegetables.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
MyChesCo

Several State Highways Restricted for Resurfacing in the Region

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Several state highways are restricted in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware, and Montgomery counties for resurfacing operations as part of several projects to repair and resurface more than 200 miles of state highway across the Philadelphia region, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced. The...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

History's Headlines: The Miller's House

The year is 1782. The American Revolution was coming to an end and Moravian Bethlehem found itself the center of attention. Aristocratic French army officers, imbued with the spirit of the Enlightenment, had come to marvel at the wonderful town with its many industries. It seemed to them an idyllic community as outlined by their Parisian philosophes. But there was at least one individual, Bethlehem’s master miller Herman Loesch, who was not happy. His living quarters, located in the mill itself, were too small. So, he went to the village leaders with a proposal. The space, he argued was not being put to good use. It should be turned over to storage. He also had a request in lieu of that space being used as a dwelling, he asked for a small house, a home for himself. It is not known if he had a wife and children but if he did this would have made it even more critical.
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

K&T Emporium in Pottstown recalls Righteous Felon Beef Jerky

POTTSTOWN, Pa. - A locally crafted gift store in Pottstown is recalling Righteous Felon Beef Jerky. The owner of K&T Emporium is urging the return of the beef jerky because the product may be contaminated with mold. The product was sold in a variety of packaging formats to consumers from...
POTTSTOWN, PA

Comments / 0

