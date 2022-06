Subway announced Monday it is moving its global headquarters from Milford to Shelton. Subway's headquarters has been in Milford for nearly 50 years, according to the company. “We explored multiple options as we started on the journey to refresh our offices in Connecticut, taking into consideration the community we’ve been a part of for nearly 50 years, while also ensuring we’re able to provide our employees an exceptional workplace experience both professionally and personally,” said CEO John Chidsey in a release.

SHELTON, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO