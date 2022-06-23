Special Weather Statement issued for Boone County Except Southwest, Marion by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-25 17:47:00 CDT Expires: 2022-06-25 18:15:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Cleburne; Independence; Stone The National Weather Service in Little Rock has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southeastern Stone County in north central Arkansas West central Independence County in north central Arkansas Northeastern Cleburne County in north central Arkansas * Until 615 PM CDT. * At 546 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Concord, or 13 miles west of Batesville, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Concord... Bethesda Ben... Almond Drasco... Marcella Wolf Bayou... Locust Grove Ida HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

CLEBURNE COUNTY, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO