Volusia County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Volusia, Inland Volusia by NWS

weather.gov
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2022-06-23 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-23 19:30:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also...

alerts.weather.gov

weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Lake by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 15:38:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 16:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Melbourne. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Lake The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for West central Lake County in east central Florida * Until 415 PM EDT. * At 338 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Fruitland Park, or near Lake Griffin, and is nearly stationary. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Leesburg, Eustis, Tavares, Lady Lake and Mount Dora. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
LAKE COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Central Marion, Eastern Marion, Eastern Putnam by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 11:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Central Marion; Eastern Marion; Eastern Putnam A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Marion and central Putnam Counties through 200 PM EDT At 130 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Hollister, or near Palatka, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 45 to 55 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include Palatka, Interlachen, Pomona Park, Fort McCoy, Salt Springs, Lake Delancy, Fruitland, Melrose Landing, Orange Springs and Bardin. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH
MARION COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

Severe Weather Statement issued for Flagler, Marion, Putnam, St. Johns by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-24 13:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-24 14:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. If on or near Crescent Lake and the St. Johns River from Palatka southward, get away from the water and move indoors or inside a vehicle. remember, lightning can strike out to 15 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm. Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Flagler; Marion; Putnam; St. Johns A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 215 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN FLAGLER...SOUTH CENTRAL ST. JOHNS...NORTHEASTERN MARION AND PUTNAM COUNTIES At 155 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Andalusia, moving south at 15 mph. HAZARD...70 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect considerable tree damage. Wind damage is also likely to mobile homes, roofs, and outbuildings. Locations impacted include Palatka, Bunnell, Crescent City, Interlachen, Pomona Park, East Palatka, Andalusia, Lake Delancy, Fruitland and Melrose Landing. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.00 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...70 MPH
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL
weather.gov

FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

