Detroit, MI

Detroit to get four new affordable housing complexes

By Michigan Radio
michiganradio.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDetroit officials say a new fund will create 183 units of affordable housing in four neighborhoods. Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and Councilmember Latisha Johnson joined Michigan State Housing Development Authorities on Thursday to announce the new apartments. They say the four housing projects will cost over $60 million dollars...

www.michiganradio.org

