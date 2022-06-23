Missing jet skier’s body found in Lake Ontario

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office said they located a deceased man in Lake Ontario Thursday morning near Durand Beach and identified him as 43-year-old Onofhil “Tony” Nieves, a man who went missing in the area of Lake Ontario last Saturday.

Nieves was reported missing around 10:21 a.m. last Saturday and witnesses said they last saw him operating the jet ski near Rock Beach Road, which was later discovered unoccupied.

MCSO, along with members of the U.S. Coast Guard, the Rochester Fire Department, New York State Police, and the Royal Canadian Air Force, conducted a search and rescue for him on Saturday.

Deputies said their condolences go out to Nieves’ family and friends during this time.

