ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NYRA suspends Baffert 1 year; eligible to return in January

By STEPHEN WHYNO
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xIcxC_0gKEOsZF00
Baffert Ban FILE - Horse trainer Bob Baffert leaves federal court, Monday, July 12, 2021, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. The New York Racing Association on Thursday, June 23, 2022 suspended Bob Baffert for one year for repeated medication violations. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) (John Minchillo)

The New York Racing Association suspended trainer Bob Baffert for one year Thursday for repeated medication violations,

A panel credited Baffert for time served from an initial suspension that makes the two-time Triple Crown-winner eligible to saddle horses in New York again Jan. 26. The final decision marks the end of a protracted back and forth about Baffert's status in the state that began in May 2021.

“This was an impartial and deliberative process that has resulted in a lengthy suspension of the sport’s most prominent trainer,” NYRA President and CEO Dave O’Rourke said in statement. “However, this is not simply about Bob Baffert or any one individual but about protecting the integrity of the sport here in New York. Today’s decision advances that goal.”

The ban is shorter than the two years Churchill Downs sidelined Baffert after Kentucky Derby winner Medina Spirit tested positive for a substance that is not allowed on race day. Retired New York State Supreme Court Justice O. Peter Sherwood, who was serving as the NYRA hearing officer, previously recommended a two-year suspension.

Baffert’s camp asked for a stay of the NYRA suspension that was immediately denied. A message seeking comment from Baffert or his attorney was not immediately returned.

The panel's decision cannot be appealed through NYRA's process, which was developed last year after Baffert successfully sued in federal court to get his initial suspension in the state of New York lifted. Baffert is also fighting in federal court against the Churchill Downs ban that made him ineligible to run horses in the Derby in 2022 and '23.

Under the terms of the suspension agreed to by the panel made up of Saratoga attorney John J. Carusone, New York Thoroughbred Horsemen’s Association executive director Will Alempijevic and New York Race Track Chaplaincy of America leader the Rev. Humberto Chavez, Baffert would be able to be a part of the Belmont Stakes next year.

The panel in its 14-page ruling disagreed with Sherwood over the matter of Baffert "doping" his horses, saying, "The drugs for which use Baffert was cited in three jurisdictions are allowed and commonly used but are nevertheless performance enhancing in the sense that they may suppress injuries and may allow the horse to perform at a normal level in spite of the injury if they are found to be at a level above the allowable threshold."

Medina Spirit tested positive for the corticosteroid betamethasone, which is not allowed in Kentucky on race day, and was later disqualified. The colt finished third in the Preakness two weeks after the Derby.

Medina Spirit collapsed and died in December in California. An exam found no definitive cause of death.

Baffert-trained Cruel Intention, Eclair, Charlatan, Gamine and Merneith also tested positive for a substance not allowed at that level on race day. Those violations occurred in California, Arkansas or Kentucky; none happened in New York.

Baffert, 69, is a Hall of Fame trainer who has become the face of the sport. He won the Triple Crown twice: in 2015 with American Pharoah and in 2018 with Justify.

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
California State
New York City, NY
Sports
State
Arkansas State
cnycentral.com

Powerball ticket worth $50,000 sold in Oswego bar

The New York Lottery has announced a third prize-winning Powerball ticket, worth $50,000, was sold in Oswego over the weekend. The prize-winning ticket was purchased at Cheap Seats Sports Bar & Grill on Hillside Avenue in Oswego, according to the New York Lottery. The winning numbers for the Powerball drawing...
OSWEGO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

These Are the 13 Richest Billionaire Women in New York [Photos]

According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Baffert
The Staten Island Advance

‘You are welcome here’: Staten Island, NY pols react to Roe v. Wade decision, while mayor promises services to other Americans

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- New York elected officials are calling for national action to combat the threat to female reproductive rights following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. The Conservative majority opinion of the Supreme Court prevailed on Friday, eliminating 50 years of precedence and...
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Salon

Antyesti in Brooklyn: How NYC honored my father upon his death, during a time of anti-Asian hate

When my father dies, he's in a nursing home, seated upright in a chair. He hasn't been out on the ocean, in a boat, in years, maybe decades, and I know he's not a beach person. He hates the sand and wet and cold. But days before his death, he can remember this clearly enough to reminisce in his hoarse voice: wearing a jacket and a scarf despite it being early spring in America, taking a ferry to the Statue of Liberty, then Ellis Island. Walking past all those names. None like his own. And yet he never doubted that he and his younger brother and my mother, who all lived together in a tiny apartment after I was born, had arrived in America, and would be welcomed in one way or another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nyra#New York Race#Doping#Race Track#Kentucky Derby
The Staten Island Advance

Special waste drop-off sites are now open

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The Department of Sanitation (DSNY) is holding special waste drop-off sites across the five boroughs, where residents can discard certain harmful products. The Staten Island drop-off site will be located off the Muldoon Avenue exit of the southbound West Shore Expressway, past the DSNY security booth.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
Slipped Disc

Death of a New York diva

We have been notified of the death of Sheila Nadler, a New Yorker who gave a memorable 1991 world premiere as Mrs Klinghoffer in John Adams’s deeply flawed opera, The Death of Klinghoffer. A dramatic mezzo who attended the Maria Callas Master Classes at Juilliard, Nadler sang at all...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Staten Island Advance

Watch out, Staten Island: This dangerous invasive weed can give you third-degree burns

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – Did you know there’s a plant so vicious it can cause your skin to burn?. Meet the invasive giant hogweed, or the Heracleum Mantegazzianum plant, which is so dangerous that it’s a federally listed noxious weed, and New York state law prohibits its possession with the intent to sell, import, purchase, transport, introduce or propagate, according to the state Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC).
STATEN ISLAND, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

State Fair Meadowlands returns with affordable family fun

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (PIX11) — Attractions, carnival comfort food and of course the shows are all signs that the summer has officially arrived in New Jersey. The annual State Fair Meadowlands rolls into East Rutherford June 23 through July 10, attracting half a million visitors. For the first time since 2019, the fair will be close […]
EAST RUTHERFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

New York Man Wins $126M Mega Millions Jackpot

A New York man has just won a $126 million lottery prize. Herman Kahan, of Brooklyn, claimed the jackpot from the Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, March 8, New York Lottery announced on Tuesday, June 21. He received his prize as a single, lump-sum payment of $52,559,839 after required withholdings,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newyorkled.com

Coney Island / Luna Park Fireworks for Summer 2022

Tentatively speaking: You can usually expect fireworks to take off past 9:20 pm? Although, one year we waited until 10:00 pm. Between West 10th Street and West 12th Street (in Coney Island Beach & Boardwalk), Brooklyn. We’d been checking and rechecking the Brooklyn Cyclones’ website as well as other sources...
BROOKLYN, NY
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
22K+
Followers
74K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy