PRYOR, Oklahoma - Hi! I'm one of the many kittens at the Rockin' G!! I want to tell you ALL about ME, but first you need to know about our dogs! I hear them barking a lot, and they're usually talking about their friends who have gotten sick! The shelter people call it Distemper! I guess it's a really bad sickness 'cuz the dogs who got sick went to the vet & didn't get to come back! So I'm s'posed to tell you to please make sure your dogs got all their shots 'n don't let 'em run loose!!

PRYOR, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO