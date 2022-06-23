Center for Tobacco Research director discusses what Juul ban may bring

Dr. Laura Meyers, the CEO and president of Planned Parenthood of Metropolitan Washington, DC, joined Cheddar News for updates on the status of Planned Parenthood with the Supreme Court's reversal of Roe v Wade. "I would say the important thing is that abortion remains legal in our three jurisdictions that we serve: Maryland, the District [of Columbia], and Virginia," she said. Meyers also discussed what the future might bring for her organization. "I'll say this, we are going to fight in the courts like heck to ensure that people have access to safe and legal abortion, and of course, we're going to take to the streets as well."

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 16 MINUTES AGO