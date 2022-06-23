ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Military mom surprises daughter at school

pix11.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSgt. Lilibeth Contreras returned home after two years in South Korea. Demand is high for monkeypox vaccine in New York …. NYPD: Man shooting at car strikes officer in Brooklyn. NYPD: Suspected drunk driver steals dump truck,...

pix11.com

PIX11

Bronx teen disappears after Regents exam

NEW YORK (PIX11) — High school student Kyara Villa, 15, went missing on Thursday, not long after she took a Regents exam at The High School of Fashion Industries in Manhattan. “I don’t know how to start this but my heart is broken and I am in disbelief,” the girl’s mother, Crystal Espaillat, wrote on […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

2 runaway teens from Queens treatment center call home

JAMAICA, Queens (PIX11) — The mother of a 15-year-old boy who ran away from a Ridgewood treatment center with five other residents last week said he called home “because they hadn’t eaten in five days.” Tiffany Johnson said her son and the only girl among the group asked to be picked up on Kent Avenue […]
QUEENS, NY
Salon

Antyesti in Brooklyn: How NYC honored my father upon his death, during a time of anti-Asian hate

When my father dies, he's in a nursing home, seated upright in a chair. He hasn't been out on the ocean, in a boat, in years, maybe decades, and I know he's not a beach person. He hates the sand and wet and cold. But days before his death, he can remember this clearly enough to reminisce in his hoarse voice: wearing a jacket and a scarf despite it being early spring in America, taking a ferry to the Statue of Liberty, then Ellis Island. Walking past all those names. None like his own. And yet he never doubted that he and his younger brother and my mother, who all lived together in a tiny apartment after I was born, had arrived in America, and would be welcomed in one way or another.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC New York

Woman Run Over Amid NYC Couple Fight Around Moving Car: Police

A heated, alcohol-fueled dispute between a couple involving a moving vehicle almost turned deadly in a Brooklyn neighborhood Friday evening, city officials said. The 34-year-old driver got into an argument with a 41-year-old standing outside of the car in Sheepshead Bay around 6:15 p.m, police said. The passenger door was open and the woman held onto it as the driver initially pulled away slowly, cops said.
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily News

Four wounded, including 8-year-old boy, when gunman on dirt bike shoots up Brooklyn BBQ

Four people, including an 8-year-old boy, were wounded when a gunman on a dirt bike opened fire on a group enjoying a Brooklyn cookout, police said Sunday. The small barbecue was underway on Quincy St. near Stuyvesant Ave., outside NYCHA’s Stuyvesant Gardens Houses in Bedford-Stuyvesant, when two men on a dirt bike rolled up about 11:30 p.m. Saturday, cops said. One of the men pulled a gun and ...
BROOKLYN, NY
Gothamist.com

NYC Pride March packs Manhattan without pandemic paring down

The NYC Pride March kicked off in Manhattan on Sunday for the first time in two years without the pandemic's shadow looming above it. The march was cancelled in 2020 for the first time in its more-than-50-year history as COVID-19 brought public life to a halt. Last year, it was pared down to limited capacity, with most of its events staged virtually. But this year, the coveted event returned with fanfare as people packed midtown for the weekend's biggest event.
MANHATTAN, NY
getitforless.info

Flip’d by IHOP:Free Buttermilk Pancakes

Flip’d by IHOP is serving up its world-famous Buttermilk Pancakes with a side of surprise performances. Street teams and a special appearance by notable drag queen Marti G. Cummings will spread joy and celebrate diversity outside the flip’d East 23rd Street location with passersby on their way to the March.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BoardingArea

We Love This Cheap NYC Transportation Most People Don’t Know About

Navigating New York City can be challenging, even for seasoned New Yorkers. It’s even more confusing if it’s your first trip to the city. Sharon and I fall somewhere in the middle of those categories. Like most locals (well, former locals), we’ll choose to walk if it’s a reasonable distance. For longer trips, we’ll choose between an Uber, taxi or subway. Each one of those choices has its advantages and drawbacks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
cityandstateny.com

Can Adams’ citywide affordable housing plan finally tear down the NIMBY wall?

New York City Mayor Eric Adams – at times wearing opaque John Lennon-style sunglasses – stood on the roof of a 29-story Jehovah’s Witness Hotel, which had recently been turned into an affordable supportive housing complex in Dumbo, proudly announcing his ambitious new housing plan for New York City. It was a blueprint with a wide swath of promises – from facilitating homeownership to getting homeless people into permanent housing to building more affordable units – even if many housing advocates complained that the plan was short on benchmarks, and that the roughly $2 billion the city had just apportioned annually for the hydra-headed campaign over the next decade was only half of what was needed.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
boropark24.com

TEHILLIM: Rachmastrivka Rebbe on Respirator

Klal Yisroel is being asked to storm the heavens on behalf of the Rachmastrivka Rebbe shlita, Rav Chai Yitzchok ben Esther Rivka. The rebbe was experiencing some difficulty breathing on Friday morning and the situation deteriorated toward shabbos. He was transported to Maimonides Hospital where he was found to have...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

