OMAHA, Neb. — Each week, KETV NewsWatch 7 will be showcasing an animal up for adoption at the Nebraska Humane Society. Chucky is an 8-year-old boxer mix who has a hard time in the shelter. His anxiety gets the best of him, which is why the Nebraska Humane Society desperately wants him to find a home as soon as possible.

NEBRASKA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO