BISMARCK, N.D. (KVRR) – North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum says Friday’s landmark Supreme Court decision “returns power to the states where it belongs.”. “Our administration has consistently supported pro-life legislation and this decision is a victory for the many North Dakotans who have fought so hard and for so long to protect the unborn in our state,” Burgum said.

BISMARCK, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO