Interns from Ireland making a difference in Utica

Full time for the town highway department. Duties: Fix and maintain the highway construction vehicles on a day-to-day basis. Requirements: Diesel Mechanic experience, CDLB or CDLA driver's license, welding skills, reference check, physical exam, drug test, and background check required. Pay: Starts at $22.21/hour. Benefits. Job Order # NY1423671. ____________________________________________________________________________________
KIRKLAND, NY – Members of the Utica Amateur Radio Club (UARC) participated in the National Amateur Radio Emergency Preparedness field days this weekend. The event took place at the Kirkland Town Park. Ham radio operators set up temporary stations across the Northeast to demonstrate to the public how they...
VERONA BEACH — Celebrate Oneida County through seeing, tasting and exploring at the first Taste of Oneida County event from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, July 1, at Verona Beach State Park. Enjoy food trucks, breweries, winery, local artisans and crafters. Food trucks and alcohol vendors will offer tasting...
ROME — With themes of hope, perseverance and living life to its fullest, teachers, administration and staff at the New York State School for the Deaf sent two graduates out into the world for future success during Friday’s Class of 2022 graduation ceremony. “Pomp & Circumstance” sounded the...
BINGHAMTON, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The National Weather Service office in Binghamton is advising that strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Oneida, Otsego and Madison Counties through 7:15PM Sunday. At 6:30PM, radar was tracking a line of storm running from Taberg south to Earlville. That line is moving east at...
(WKTV) - The Frankfort-Schuyler graduating class of 2022 made it official bright and early Sunday morning. After years of hard work and studying, dealing with Covid 19, and being forced to attend classes virtually, these young men and women walked across the stage at the Adirondack Bank Center to receive their diplomas.
Utica's Thomas R. Proctor High School Class of 2022 conducted its commencement exercises on Friday, June 24 at the Adirondack Bank Center at the Utica Memorial Auditorium. Check out this recorded lives stream of the ceremony: https://livestream.com/uticacsd/proctorgrad2022.
NEW HARTFORD, NY - It's getting down to the wire for New York’s gubernatorial candidates. With the state primaries being held this Tuesday, Congressman Lee Zeldin, made a campaign stop in Oneida County on Sunday. His Save Our State bus tour rolled into New Hartford where he was greeted...
Oneida County Executive Anthony Picente has appointed a new STOP-DWI Coordinator. Eric Townsend has spent the past five years as a paramedic supervisor for AmCare Ambulance Service in Rome. Prior to that, he spent four years as an EMT and Paramedic. He also has been a Paramedic Preceptor for the...
UTICA — All aboard for a different kind of happy hour that will definitely give you and your friends something to toast. It’s the beer and wine train ride offered on several Fridays through October by the Adirondack Railroad. The remaining dates for the 2022 season are July 22, Aug. 12 and 26, Sept. 16 and 30, and Oct. 14 and 28.
PHOENIX, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- The seventh annual car and bike show at the American Legion in Phoenix supports Clear Path for Veterans. Representatives from the Army and Navy were there along with exhibitors from Central New York. Commander Larry Provost with post 418 says they want to give back to the community. “It’s not all about […]
Local athletes with disabilities boarded a bus in Utica Friday to head to the Special Olympics Summer Games in Ithaca. Local athletes head to Special Olympics NY Summer Games in Ithaca. Local athletes boarded a bus in Utica Friday morning heading for the Special Olympics New York State Summer Games...
Brian Gilbert paid $195,900 for his three-bedroom ranch in the town of Salina. In the neighboring town of Clay, a couple bought a similar-sized house for nearly the same price. Both houses are in the Liverpool school district. Both pay taxes to Onondaga County. And on the open market, the...
For many bars and restaurants geared toward the LGBTQ+ community, Pride Month means a calendar of events meant to bring the community together. For many though, those meet and greets, trivia nights, and vendor fairs continue year round. “This is Come Together Events presents Everybody Say Gay, A Pride Marker....
ROME, N.Y. – A state prison transport van landed on its roof following a crash on Route 365 in Rome Monday morning. The two-car crash happened at the intersection with Lamphear Road around 11 a.m. The other vehicle was not at the scene when the NEWSChannel 2 crew arrived.
SYRACUSE N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- In response to the United States Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, there have been a number of marches and protests across the country in support of women’s rights. The “We Won’t Go Back” protest happened at the Camillus Municipal Building on West Genesee Street Saturday afternoon. The […]
NEW HARTFORD — The New Hartford Citizens’ Band summer concerts will take place Wednesday evenings beginning June 29 and continuing through July 27, at the New Hartford Village Park on Oxford Road. All performances will begin at 7:30 p.m. The band performs under the leadership of Mike Di-...
Gas prices are down slightly from last week with Herkimer, Oneida and Otsego counties reporting average prices just below $5 per gallon. The prices have fluctuated since hitting $5 for the first time earlier this month. Here are the local averages as of Monday, according to AAA:. Herkimer County: $4.99.
One historic New York State college is changing it's name. Founded as a men's college in 1948, and becoming coeducational in 1971, St. John Fisher College near Rochester has always been known as a "college" vs a "university." St. John Fisher College will no longer be the official name of that institution as of July 1st 2022. The school’s name will be changing to St. John Fisher University.
If there was one mantra for all master gardeners, it would be “Right plant, right place.” Gardeners who follow this rule will have healthy plants, decreased diseases and insect pests, and reduced yard maintenance. Sounds incredible, but with a little thought and following the right plant, right place concepts, you can achieve greater success in your own garden.
