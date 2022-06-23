Interns from Ireland making a difference in Utica

UTICA — All aboard for a different kind of happy hour that will definitely give you and your friends something to toast. It’s the beer and wine train ride offered on several Fridays through October by the Adirondack Railroad. The remaining dates for the 2022 season are July 22, Aug. 12 and 26, Sept. 16 and 30, and Oct. 14 and 28.

