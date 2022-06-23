Fresno native Bryson Williams ahead of NBA Draft
Fresno native Bryson Williams is hoping to hear his name called in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams led Texas Tech to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.
During his super-senior season, the Fresno native averaged 14 points per game and tallied 29 games in double figures.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.
Comments / 0