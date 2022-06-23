ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Fresno native Bryson Williams ahead of NBA Draft

By Angelique Martinez
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xo0UN_0gKEN8Wd00

Fresno native Bryson Williams is hoping to hear his name called in the 2022 NBA Draft. Williams led Texas Tech to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament.

During his super-senior season, the Fresno native averaged 14 points per game and tallied 29 games in double figures.

