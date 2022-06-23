Miller Nash adds Roth to business team

Portland, OR. Portland’s new Amaterra Winery was the setting for a new nonprofit called SetPath. The organization offers free life-planning and mentoring services to young adults. At its launch party on June 1st, about 50 local leaders sipped wine and enjoyed hors d’oeuvres. SetPath founder Daniel Harkavy and Chief Hope Officer Paul Hogan shared their vision for SetPath, which is already serving dozens of local young adults, aged 18 to 28. Above, Paul Hogan, Kalpana Lubrano, Octavio Lubrano, Khalid Maxie (new Principal of Jesuit High) enjoy event. (Photo credit, Amy White, Khalid Maxie, Paul Hogan and Dylan Harkavy)
Drive half an hour northwest from Portland, Oregon and you’ll find yourself in North Plains — a small city, home to a few thousand residents. This month, however, it’s going to be on the map for another reason. It’s where Pumpkin Ridge Golf Club is located; that, in turn, is a forthcoming stop on the controversial LIV Golf tour.
An Oregon-based senior living and skilled nursing provider has had its computer network breached, affecting the personal information of some of its employees as well as some employees of affiliated entities. June 17, Wilsonville, OR-based Avamere Health Services began sending data breach notifications to affected employees, saying that the company...
Salt & Straw announced today it will reimburse travel expenses for its full-time and part-time team members who need to travel to another state for health care services, including abortions. The ice cream company is a Portland-based, family-run ice cream company that was founded in 2011 by cousins Kim &...
PCCP, LLC has provided a $50.8 million senior loan to Pahlisch Commercial for the ground-up construction of Henley Place, a 178-unit, six-story multifamily community located on SE Main Street in Milwaukie, Oregon, a suburb of Portland. Construction is currently underway with completion anticipated in the first quarter of 2024. “Pahlisch...
I’m writing to address claims in a recent op-ed about a lawsuit filed by Portland General Electric (“PGE should drop effort to condemn land near Willamette Falls,” June 15). For over 130 years, PGE has operated a hydropower plant and dam spanning Willamette Falls. Federal regulators license all of our hydro projects, establishing boundaries around them, including upstream and downstream areas. Regulators impose rules and laws to those boundaries, including fish passage and public safety. Safety is PGE’s top priority, especially at Willamette Falls, one of the most powerful waterfalls in the U.S., where rapidly changing water conditions can jeopardize people’s lives.
Opening the windows at night and pulling down shades during the sunniest part of the afternoon can keep homes from becoming dangerously hot during extreme heat waves. New research from the UO measures just how big of an impact these passive cooling strategies can have, especially in the Pacific Northwest.
Tye Gabriel and Victoria Gailey won titles at the 113th Oregon Amateur Championship, and Lara Tennant won her sixth straight crown at the 39th Oregon Senior Women’s Amateur Championship played June 20-25 at Willamette Valley Country Club in Canby. It is the first Oregon Am title for both Gabriel...
Fred Meyer's Nicole Smith recently was recognized as one of the year's Top Women in 'Grocery.Canby Fred Meyer manager Nicole Smith has been recognized as one of 2022's Top Women in Grocery by Progressive Grocer magazine, a national retail publication.
Smith was chosen to receive the national award recognizing women in grocery who display exceptional achievements both in and out of the office.
"Nicole (and other nominees) is a dedicated Fred Meyer associate committed to serving customers and our community," said Dennis Gibson, president of Fred Meyer. "Each of them is deserving of this national recognition for their significant work in our grocery stores."
Smith manages the Canby Fred Meyer and oversees 300 associates. She is an active member of her community and has partnered with local nonprofits to provide donated hygiene supplies, cleaning products and groceries.
She was recognized in the Store Leader category of Top Women in Grocery.
Those recognized will be honored at the Progressive Grocer awards gala this November in Orlando, Florida. {loadposition sub-article-01}
EUGENE — Athing Mu and Abby Steiner won with flashy finishes, while Emma Coburn rolled as the USA Track & Field Championships concluded on a hot afternoon Sunday at Hayward Field. Mu, reigning Olympic gold medalist and U.S. record-holder, was challenged by veteran Ajee’ Wilson in the women’s 800...
Vancouver in Washington (not to be mistaken for the Canadian city in British Columbia) is a city on the northern banks of the Columbia River. The fourth-largest city in the state is on the Washington-Oregon border and combines the buzz of a metropolitan area with the charm of its small-town appeal.
WASHINGTON - Summer will finally make an appearance in the Pacific Northwest this weekend after an unusually cool and wet spring, but it's not all good news as temperatures are expected to reach dangerously hot levels. Heat Advisories have been issued by the National Weather Service from western Washington into...
The views expressed in these submissions are from anonymous, unverified sources and do not necessarily represent those of the Portland Mercury. I too was outraged by the Supreme Court’s ruling. I live in Hollywood District and watched your group walk past my apartment. I bank at Bank of America. Can you please help me connect the dots between smashing the Banks ATM’s and the overturning of Roe? From what I’ve read, the Bank was quick to offer financial travel assistance to employees living in states with an abortion ban, and got into trouble with the right a couple years ago for donating to Planned Parenthood. So…? Maybe just an easy “Corporate America” target? Protesting in Portland Oregon, the most pro choice cities in the country, is like preaching to the choir. The real problem is, with your actions, you are pissing off the wrong people. If you really want to make a difference, travel to Tuscaloosa or Tulsa and march around their streets. That would show some real courage instead of hiding behind your black costumes in one of the most liberal of cities. I could say “grow up” and “get a life” but don’t want to upset your fragile, spoiled brat egos.
Nurses at Providence St. Vincent Medical Center have voted to reject a tentative contract that their union, the Oregon Nurses Association, had negotiated with the health care giant. St. Vincent is Providence’s largest hospital in Oregon and one of the busiest hospitals in the metro area. The tentative agreement...
It’s a foreclosure that perhaps would happen only in McMinnville. The Yamhill County sheriff’s Office will hold an auction on the courthouse steps on July 25. The property in question is not a house — it’s a derelict Boeing 747 that has been parked in the field in front of the Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum for some eight years.
Finally, FINALLY, Portlanders can switch off their SAD lamps and scale back on the vitamin D supplements...the sun has emerged and is ready to light up your weekend, along with events from Festival of Balloons to Good in the Hood Multicultural Festival and from Royal Rosarians Milk Carton Boat Race to Sunday Parkways.
PORTLAND, Oregon — Portland is full of history. Many of the city’s landmarks tell the stories that shaped it. But with each new generation, some of that history has been lost, or simply ignored. Take the David Campbell Memorial on Southwest 19th and Alder for example. On a...
Your browser does not support the audio element. Many of Oregon’s beloved music festivals are coming back this summer after taking a hiatus earlier on in the pandemic. OPB Music Director Jerad Walker recently joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud®” to talk about the bands and artists he’s most excited to hear live on stage as the weather warms up.
