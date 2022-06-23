ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mishawaka, IN

Cub Reporter: Anna Bell

By Melissa Hudson
abc57.com
 3 days ago

This week's Cub Reporter is 11-year-old...

www.abc57.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
abc57.com

South Bend Police looking for missing 20-year-old

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The South Bend Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating 20-year-old Exavior Wimberly, who was last seen in downtown South Bend on May 15. Wimberly is described as five feet eight inches, 120 pounds, and has a tattoo of a key...
SOUTH BEND, IN
abc57.com

Frozen yogurt shop to benefit Michiana Figure Skating Club

SOUTH BEND, Ind. -- A percentage of all purchases made at Let’s Spoon on Wednesday will go towards the Michiana Figure Skating Club. Proceeds will go towards the cost of time spent on the ice, participation in events and training. Gift card sales are also available for those not...
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

MOD Pizza to celebrate and support Rio’s Rainbow

ELKHART, Ind. -- The Elkhart location of MOD Pizza will be donating 20% of all digital and in-store sales on Thursday to Rio’s Rainbow, a non-profit group that supports anti-bullying organizations. Rio’s Rainbow was founded in memory of 12-year-old Rio Allred, after her parents said she took her own...
ELKHART, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cub Reporter
abc57.com

Body of kayaker found in St. Joseph River identified

THREE RIVERS, Mich. – The body of a kayaker that went missing in the St. Joseph River on Saturday has been identified, the Three Rivers Police Department announced. Donovan Forsythe, 26, of Princeton, North Carolina, was identified as the man police say went missing after falling out of a kayak.
THREE RIVERS, MI
abc57.com

Mermaid Festival underway in North Webster

NORTH WEBSTER, Ind. -- The 76th annual Mermaid Festival is currently underway in North Webster. The festivities, hosted by the Lions Club, kicked off Wednesday with the annual Cutie Parade. Events on Saturday, include laser tag and a Power Wheels race beginning at 12 p.m. The Main Parade will also...
NORTH WEBSTER, IN
abc57.com

Dirt bike rider injured in Dowagiac crash

CASS COUNTY, Mich. – A dirt bike rider was injured in a crash on Saturday night in Dowagiac, the Cass County Sheriff’s Office announced. At 11:33 p.m., deputies were called to the 23000 block of Dewey Lake Street for a personal injury ORV crash. The investigation found that...
DOWAGIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Mishawaka, IN
abc57.com

Police identify woman killed in Milburn Boulevard shooting

MISHAWAKA, Ind. – Police have identified the woman killed in a shooting along Milburn Avenue on Sunday. Rhema Harris, 28, of Mishawaka died at the hospital from her injuries. Mishawaka Police officers were called to the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard for a shooting. At the scene, officers found...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Shooting in Mishawaka leaves woman dead

Mishawaka, Ind. -- According to the Mishawaka Police Department, officers were called to the 1900 block of Milburn Boulevard around 6 p.m. on Sunday for a call of shots fired that left a woman dead. When police arrived, they found a 28 year old woman suffering from a gunshot to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Five Notre Dame players selected for All-ACC Softball Academic Team

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- The University of Notre Dame’s softball team had five players named to the 2022 All-ACC Softball Academic Team. Shannon Becker, Emma Clark, Alexis Holloway, Abby Sweet, and Payton Tidd all earned the academic recognition for the Fighting Irish this season. For Becker and Tidd, this is...
NOTRE DAME, IN
abc57.com

Benton Harbor water distribution sites for June 28 - July 5

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Free bottled water is being provided by the state as residents are encouraged to use bottled water for drinking, cooking, brushing teeth, rinsing foods, and mixing powdered baby formula. Homebound residents without transportation can contact 211, which is available 24 hours a day, seven days a...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

One killed in Saturday shooting in Benton Harbor

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. -- Officers responded to a shots-fired call at the intersection of Seely Street and Highland Avenue that left one man dead shortly after 12 a.m. on Saturday, according to the Benton Harbor Department of Public Safety. 32-year-old Maurice McKenzie was wounded in the shooting, and later succumbed...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Sunny with comfortable temperatures Monday; warming midweek

Temperatures are comfortable Monday; we start in the mid 50s this morning and climb to the mid 70s by afternoon. There is plenty of sunshine to enjoy. If you were planning on a visit to the beach today, be aware that the red flag will wave in Berrien County and yellow flag in LaPorte County. Wind will gust up to 20 mph, so waves could build up to 4 feet. Save the swim for another day this week when the green flag is back.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

More showers and storms will impact Michiana tonight

More rain and storm activity is on the way for us here in Michiana tonight. We should see more showers move in around midnight and linger through mid to late morning tomorrow. There could be a few stronger thunderstorms, but all should remain sub-severe. Heavy downpours could lead to some puddling on the roadways. Temperatures tonight will drop into the lower 70s then highs tomorrow afternoon will only top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. We could see a little sunshine return later in the day. Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Wednesday, but then the 90 degree heat makes its way back to Michiana for Thursday. Another front will move into Michiana Friday, which will prompt some rain and storm chances heading into next weekend.
MICHIANA, MI
abc57.com

Operation Blue Heat results in 68 arrests on 171 criminal charges

NORTH-CENTRAL INDIANA -- Nine police departments across north-central Indiana teamed up to stem the flow of illegal narcotics into Hoosier communities. Officers from the Indiana State Police, the Miami County Sheriff’s Department, the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department, the Cass County Sheriff’s Department, the Tipton County Sheriff’s Department, the Kokomo Police Department, the Logansport Police Department, the North Manchester Police Department, and the Thorntown Police Department utilized both marked and unmarked police cars to conduct saturation patrols on U.S. 31 in Miami, Howard, Tipton, and Fulton counties.
FULTON COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Michigan Works! hosting resource, expungement fair July 16

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Michigan Works! Berrien, Cass, Van Buren is hosting a resource and expungement fair on July 16 at the Michigan Works! Training Center. The fair runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and is located at 499 West Main Street in Benton Harbor. This event offers...
BENTON HARBOR, MI
abc57.com

Rio's Rainbow Ride draws a large crowd of bikers to raise awareness

ELKHART, Ind. --- Hundreds of bikers gathered in Elkhart on Saturday to ride for a cause. The new tradition, Rio's Rainbow Ride, brought together the biker community with family and friends of Rio Allred to shed light on an issue that faces schools, bullying. “It’s well known in the biker...
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Lake Michigan Coastal Program gathering input on grant funding

The Lake Michigan Coastal Program is looking for public input on funding priorities for 2023 grants, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources announced. The Coastal Program is an annual grants program supporting local government, educational institutions, and other entities in Lake, La Porte, and Porter counties. Money from the program...
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy