The 2022 version of the Grand Forks County Fair continues. From thrill rides and games to exhibits and entertainment Fair Manager Jeanie Berns says the goal is to offer something for everyone. Berns says this year they have over a dozen food vendors in addition to those supplied on the midway. “We see 30 to 50,000 (attendance) on average. We live or die by the weather. It is North Dakota so give us 10 minutes and the weather will change.”

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, ND ・ 3 DAYS AGO