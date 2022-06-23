ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beltrami County, MN

Man reported missing in Beltrami Co. found

By Jim Monk
kvrr.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHAGALI TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KVRR) – Authorities are searching for a missing man in Beltrami County. Gary Schyma was driving a...

www.kvrr.com

Comments / 0

Related
kvrr.com

Overnight Fire Destroys Rural Polk County House

POLK CO., Minn. (KVRR) — An overnight fire in rural Polk County destroys a home. Polk County Sheriff’s Office was contacted before 5 a.m. Sunday for a structure fire in Rosebud Township. When deputy’s arrived, the house was fully engulfed. No one was home at the time.
POLK COUNTY, MN
valleynewslive.com

Home is total loss in Polk County fire

POLK COUNTY, M.N. (Valley News Live) - The Polk County Sheriff’s says it responded to a structure fire around 4:45 am today at 37098 US Hwy 2 in the Rosebud Township. When deputies arrived on scene, the home was fully engulfed in flames. No one was home at the...
POLK COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Law enforcement uses flight support for street racers

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)- On this KVRR exclusive we take you inside the latest North Dakota Highway Patrol flight operation, and their efforts to crackdown on speed racing. Before we hit the streets there was a briefing to fill everyone in on plans and for the eight officers from Fargo PD, West Fargo PD and North Dakota Highway Patrol to get familiar with one another.
FARGO, ND
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Beltrami County, MN
Crime & Safety
County
Beltrami County, MN
State
Minnesota State
City
Waubun, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
740thefan.com

Motorcycle rear-ends another in Ottertail County

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (KFGO) – Around 6 pm yesterday, Parkers Prairie Police responded to a crash where one motorcycle rear-ended another. Both motorcycles were traveling southbound on Hwy 29 in Ottertail County. The first, driven by Sherri Rupert, 58, of Parkers Prairie, MN, slowed to make a right turn onto 118th St.
OTTERTAIL, MN
kvrr.com

FAA, police investigating after laser pointed at NDHP aircraft

FARGO (KVRR) – The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating after a laser was pointed at a North Dakota Highway Patrol airplane Saturday night. Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says the incident happened while the airplane was conducting a speeding surveillance operation with local law enforcement over Fargo and West Fargo.
FARGO, ND
valleynewslive.com

Semi engulfs into flames along I-29

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a semi was traveling on I-29 when it became engulfed in flames. Authorities say the rear breaks of the trailer caught on fire. The driver, 38-year-old Ranbir Singh of Winnipeg, MB, pulled over onto the shoulder and noticed...
FARGO, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beltrami Co#Chevy
CBS Minnesota

2 deputies hurt after airboat flips during buoy installation on northern Minnesota lake

MENTOR, Minn. -- Two sheriff's deputies were hospitalized Wednesday morning after their airboat tipped over on a northern Minnesota lake and sank. The Polk County Sheriff's Office says the deputies were working to help county highway officials install buoys on the eastern shore of Maple Lake near Mentor, which is roughly 60 miles west of Bemidji. During the installation process, the airboat flipped over and sank to the bottom of the lake. Two highway department personnel were also on the boat when it overturned. The two deputies were brought to Essentia Hospital in Fosston with injuries that were described as "non-life-threatening," the sheriff's office said. The highway officials weren't hurt. All four were wearing life jackets. A dive team was called to help pull the boat out of the lake. An airboat is a flat-bottomed watercraft with a large aircraft-like propeller on the backend.The incident remains under investigation. 
MENTOR, MN
momcollective.com

Things to Do with Kids in Bemidji, MN

Over the past 35 years, my family has enjoyed countless summer weekends spent in Bemidji, MN. We have gotten to know the area well and in my opinion, it’s a hidden gem in northern Minnesota. It’s far enough away from the Fargo-Moorhead area to think you really are on...
BEMIDJI, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KNOX News Radio

I-29 motorcycle crash results in serious injury

A 67-year old Grandin man suffered serious injuries when he lost control of his motorcycle on I-29 Friday afternoon. The North Dakota Patrol says the rider was heading north at speeds of 65-70 mph when the motorcycle began to wobble. The crash occurred about a mile south of Gardner around 3:00 p.m. The rider was transported by helicopter to Sanford Hospital in Fargo.
GRANDIN, ND
lakesarearadio.net

Life Link III Emergency Response Helicopter Base Officially Operational in Detroit Lakes

DETROIT LAKES (KDLM) – Life Link III, a new emergency response helicopter base of operations in Detroit Lakes is officially operational. Life Link III operates ten helicopter bases that include Alexandria, Blaine, Brainerd, Duluth, Hibbing, Rush City, and Willmar in Minnesota, and Marshfield, Rhinelander, and Rice Lake in Wisconsin. The company’s helicopter and airplane services provide on-scene emergency response and inter-facility transport for patients requiring critical care.
DETROIT LAKES, MN
CBS Minnesota

Fundraising to move North Dakota abortion clinic to Minnesota tops $500K

FARGO, N.D. — A fundraising campaign to help North Dakota's sole abortion clinic move a few miles away to Minnesota has raised more than half a million dollars in two days.The Red River Women's Clinic in Fargo will have to shut down in 30 days as part of the state's trigger law that went into effect Friday, when the U.S. Supreme Court removed the constitutional right to abortion.Tammi Kromenaker, owner and operator of the independent clinic, said Saturday she has secured a location across the river in neighboring Moorhead but stated earlier that she didn't know how she would fund the move.A GoFundMe page set up Friday to benefit the transition had raised over $515,000 from more than 6,000 donors as of late Saturday afternoon. The original goal was $20,000.Abortion is legal in Minnesota and the state's governor signed an order to help protect people seeking or providing abortions from facing legal action from other states.
FARGO, ND
103.7 THE LOON

25 Tubers Brawl On Mississippi, One Arrested In Stabbing

I remember years ago, tubing down the Otter Tail River with a large group and it was nothing but a peaceful way to spend a hot summer day in Minnesota. It seems that people are so angry lately. That anger evidently spilled over into a group relaxing on tubes floating...
kvrr.com

GoFundMe To Help Red River Women’s Clinic Move Raises Over $600,000

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — A GoFundMe account created just two days ago to raise money to move North Dakota’s only abortion clinic to Moorhead has raised over $609,000. Nearly 8 thousand people have contributed to the fund. Red River Women’s Clinic of Fargo has served as the state’s...
FARGO, ND
Bring Me The News

North Dakota's only abortion clinic relocating to Minnesota

North Dakota’s only abortion clinic is asking for donations as it prepares to move across the Red River to Minnesota in order to continue operating. Red River Women’s Clinic in Fargo is currently the state’s only abortion provider. A GoFundMe has been set up to help the clinic move to Moorhead in order to continue operating in the region with abortion poised to be banned in North Dakota.
FARGO, ND
DL-Online

Happenings around the lakes area, June 26-July 6

The Detroit Lakes Tribune accepts community calendar items for publication online and, space permitting, in our Wednesday and Sunday print editions. Submissions must be made at least a week in advance of the event date, in writing, to either dltribune@dlnewspapers.com or vgerdes@dlnewspapers.com. Each submission must include the date, time and location of event, and where to go for more information (phone, email and/or website). Also include whether the event is free or paid admission, and how much it costs when applicable.
DETROIT LAKES, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy