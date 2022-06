PASCAGOULA, Miss. —A K9 officer was killed in the line of duty, Pascagoula Police Department announced on Facebook. The dog named Exo and his handler were tracking a suspect on Thursday in a wooded area in the Helena community of Jackson County when a man fired shots at the officer and hit the dog twice in the chest, Sheriff Mike Ezell said in a press release.

PASCAGOULA, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO