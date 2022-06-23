ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

Things to Do Near You: Snowshoe Mountain

By Joshua Redwine
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 3 days ago

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you’re looking to get away from the scorching heat and want to disconnect from the electronics, 12 News has you covered with fun for the whole family right here in West Virginia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXsQq_0gKEMi3d00
Snowshoe Mountain (WBOY image)

It’s our ‘Things To Do Near You’ series and for the first installment, we’re taking you to Snowshoe Mountain in Pocahontas County.

West Virginia road trips and trails to try this summer

With a name like Snowshoe, summer doesn’t typically come to mind for folks. However, Snowshoe knows that everyone deserves a little mountain therapy no matter the time of year, and this popular winter destination has more to offer in the warmer months than you might think.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QBCng_0gKEMi3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDCzY_0gKEMi3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H1GiF_0gKEMi3d00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2I8wQH_0gKEMi3d00

“There’s arguably a lot more to do up here in the summertime,” said Marketing and Public Relations Manager, Shawn Caswell. “We’ve got mountain biking; it has really taken off for us. That’s definitely the fastest-growing activity that we have on the mountain in the summer. Off-road tours out through the backcountry, we also have the lake down at the bottom. You take a scenic lift ride down to the lake, then you can take out a canoe or a kayak or a standup paddle board. There’s an inflatable obstacle course out on the lake as well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZegPj_0gKEMi3d00

There are also plenty of off-roading tours available, from Segways to four-seater off-road vehicles to one of the newer and more popular tours, on E-Bikes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qlQer_0gKEMi3d00
Biker (WBOY image)

“It kind of takes a lot of the fear of can I actually get there out of the picture entirely,” said Outdoor Adventure Supervisor Matthew Donet. “There are variable power ranges on these E-Bikes and you can kind of fine-tune what you need out of them. It enables you to go places that you would not imagine you taking a bicycle before that.”

Now, you might be thinking that all these high adrenaline activities aren’t for you. Well, Snowshoe is also the perfect place for fun and relaxation for the whole family.

Things to do this summer in Canaan Valley
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1UIXok_0gKEMi3d00
Snowshoe Village (WBOY image)

We get a lot of feedback from people when we say ‘what’s your favorite part about the mountain in the summertime’, and for so many people, it’s the sunsets or, it’s just the cool air up here on the mountain in the summertime when it’s hot everywhere else,” Caswell said. “I know the spa, and all the retail here in the Village, there’s plenty to do whether you want to get out and get dirty and go fast, that kind of stuff. You don’t have to do that. I think one of the best things to do up here is to just go plop a chair out somewhere.”

So, whether it’s high adrenaline activities or just some relaxing mountain therapy, Snowshoe has you covered. If you’re looking for something to do this weekend, Snowshoe is hosting a GNCC race on June 24 .

Comments / 1

