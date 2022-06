Huron County’s log cabins will be open for the public on June 26 as part of the 36th annual Michigan Log Cabin Day. The Bad Axe Historical Society’s Pioneer Log Village will be open from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. and feature blacksmithing demonstrations. It is the largest collection of authentically restored pioneer log buildings in Michigan, which includes a pioneer home, general store, one-room school, chapel, barn, and blacksmith shop.

