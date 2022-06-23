ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wicomico County, MD

Wicomico Public Libraries providing kids free lunch with new summer program

By Javari Burnett
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSALISBURY, Md. – The Wicomico Public Libraries recently launched it’s first-ever Kids Summer Lunch Program providing little ones with food and to bridge the summer learning gap. In partnership with the Wicomico County Board of...

Next One Up Program brings Baltimore Teens to work in OC ahead of college

OCEAN CITY, Md- Young Adults from Baltimore are getting the chance to work in Ocean City, learn life skills, and live together thanks to the Next One Up program. “It feels really good to have that responsibility it’s something new completely new I’ve never done it before but it’s exciting for me to have experienced,” said Aaqil Briggs, who is working at Blue Bimini Boat Services this summer.
OCEAN CITY, MD
Robotics camp exposes young students to STEM related fields

BERLIN, Md. – In Berlin, the Scholars 4 STEM program is looking to create future engineers with the return of its robotics summer camp. Scholars 4 STEM is a grassroot mentoring program aiming to provide STEM-engagement opportunities to students across the eastern shore. Led by former and current NASA...
BERLIN, MD
James H. Groves Adult High School graduates celebrate commencement

On June 6, 48 graduates walked across the stage during Sussex County Vocational Technical School District's James H. Groves Adult High School program's 58th annual commencement. Dr. Kevin Carson, superintendent of the Sussex County Vocational Technical School District, and Maureen Whelan, director of adult and prison education for the State...
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
First-ever Salisbury Pride Parade and Festival leaves bold, colorful mark downtown

SALISBURY, Md.- A bright and bold statement was made Saturday afternoon, as the first-ever Salisbury Pride Festival left its mark downtown. “It is so relieving and anxious at the same time to be able to create such a wonderful event for downtown Salisbury that has the possibility of being bigger and larger each year it happens,” Salisbury P-FLAG Executive Director Mark DeLancey said.
SALISBURY, MD
Black history mural unveiled in West Rehoboth

Black history is coming alive in West Rehoboth, thanks to a new mural unveiled this week. The West Rehoboth Legacy Mural on Malloy Street honors the neighborhood's Black community. “Black history in West Rehoboth hasn’t had a chance to shine in the past, so recognizing people and this community is...
REHOBOTH BEACH, DE
MSP Aviation Command troop celebrates 45th anniversary

OCEAN CITY, Md.- The Ocean City Fire Department hosted a celebration this afternoon in honor of a milestone for Maryland State Police Aviation Command Trooper 4. It’s been 45 years since the the troop command’s first medevac and Friday afternoon was a celebration of the work done and how far they’ve come.
OCEAN CITY, MD
No Swimming Allowed at Matapeake Beach

Matapeake Beach is currently operating under a health warning. No swimming is allowed because of high levels of bacteria found in the water. Effective June 24, until further notice the site will be under this warning. The water will be tested again with results expected by June 29, according to the Queen Anne’s Health Department.
QUEEN ANNE, MD
Delaware State Fair leaders are excited as opening day draws near

HARRINGTON, Del.- With only 28 days until opening day of the Delaware State Fair, officials are hard at work putting together the final touches. The Fair will run in Harrington from July 21st to the 30th. Danny Aguilar, the fair’s Assistant General Manager, says said final preparations include counting ribbons for livestock and exhibits, picking up phone calls, and more. But Aguliar said, that work will pick up even more after the Fourth of July holiday.
HARRINGTON, DE
Historic marker dedicated at Trap Pond’s Jason Beach on Juneteenth holiday

On paper, Trap Pond was not segregated in the mid-1900s but those who lived in the area at the time know otherwise. Jason Beach, later known as Cypress Point after the Civil Rights Act of 1964 desegregated the park, was where African Americans from Sussex County and beyond went to have picnics, dance, socialize, and hold baptisms and other religious ceremonies.
SUSSEX COUNTY, DE
Grace Otley takes the 2022 Miss Delaware crown

Miss Dover Grace Otley took the 2022 Miss Delaware crown at the Milton Theatre June 17. Her platform is teaching others to love themselves through music. Her talent was singing while playing the violin and piano. Taking first runner-up was Miss Brandywine Allison Dayton. Second runner-up went to Miss Coastal...
MILTON, DE
Letter to Editor: It’s the Traffic

On Tuesday the drive through St.Michaels’ main street at 10:30 am was stopped for a time, then moved slowly; bumper to bumper. It was stop and go traffic all the way through town. Upon reaching the far end of St. Michaels, finally, I saw that the opposing traffic was sitting at Seymour and that cars were wasting gas all the way down the road to Lincoln. The culprits for the standstill? Sidewalk repair and replacement. An entire lane had been blocked off. After shopping at Grauls, of course the gruesome situation replayed itself in the other direction. Traffic is getting worse at the best of times, but the thought of enduring this sidewalk repair for who knows how long would test even the most patient of us.
TALBOT COUNTY, MD
SPAIN (Ocean City, Md)

Peter Elias' SPAIN restaurant and wine bar is one of the most beautifully designed eateries in Ocean City. Perched high atop the new Cambria Hotel at the west end of St. Louis Avenue (13 St. Louis), it offers breathtaking views of the Rt. 50 drawbridge, the Ocean City Inlet, West Ocean City, the Inlet end of the boardwalk and even Assateague Island/State Park. That's all nice, but wait til you taste the food and the cocktails!
OCEAN CITY, MD
Father-daughter duo opens Capriotti's in Delaware

Capriotti's Sandwich Shop has added a location in Millsboro, Delaware, at 25938 Plaza Dr., thanks to a partnership with Tom Donovan, who will run the shop with his daughter Katie. "Katie and I will take the lead in running the shop but it will very much be a family run...
MILLSBORO, DE
Sussex P&Z reverses vote on Coral Lakes

The Sussex Planning & Zoning Commission has reversed an earlier vote and approved preliminary approval for the controversial Coral Lakes cluster subdivision on Robinsonville Road west of Lewes. In a 3-1-1 vote June 23, commissioners heeded the advice of assistant county attorney Vince Robertson, who said the commission could not...
LEWES, DE

