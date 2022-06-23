ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POTUS

DOJ leaders vowed to resign when White House aides started calling Trump loyalist Jeff Clark the acting attorney general, January 6 testimony reveals

By Charles R. Davis
Business Insider
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCall logs show the Trump administration referred to Jeffrey Clark as "Acting Attorney General." Clark was a loyalist who embraced former President Trump's unfounded claims of election fraud. The call logs were revealed Thursday by the congressional committee investigating January 6. Jeffrey Clark, whose home was raided this week...

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 18

Mark Bradford
2d ago

I don’t understand this whole election fraud thing. There was fraud so why do people keep saying the wasn’t?

Reply(3)
14
STOP THE LIES
2d ago

This is really sad 😈STUPIDITY AT ITS FINEST 😈GREED /BRAINWASH/BACKWOODS/BULLIED ALL HIS LIFE & TRUMP CONTROL HIM IN 5 MIN YOU CAN CLEARLY SEE HE IS WEAK 🤡🤡🤡🤡LOCK HIS MENTAL ILLNESS A&& UP🌸🌸🌸💄👚

Reply(2)
3
Related
The Independent

Sarah Huckabee Sanders under fire for claiming post-Roe America makes children as safe in the womb as ‘in the classroom’

Sarah Huckabee Sanders has sparked fury on social media after a recent speech resurfaced, in which she compared the safety of children inside a mother’s womb to their security in classrooms in post-Roe America.“We will make sure that when a kid is in the womb, they’re as safe as they are in a classroom, the workplace, a nursing home,” Ms Sanders said at a rally last month.Ms Sanders, Donald Trump’s White House secretary, won the Republican primary nomination in the 2022 Arkansas gubernatorial election with a landslide victory last month after securing the support of the former president.Like several...
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Donald Trump
The Independent

Voices: Far-right agitator Jacob Wohl crashes pro-choice protest, telling women they ‘belong in the kitchen’

Far-right conspiracy theorist Jacob Wohl interrupted a peaceful pro-choice protest outside the Supreme Court in Washington DC on Friday night. Hours after the court announced that it was overturning the landmark abortion rights legislation Roe v Wade, Wohl and fellow right-wing agitator Jack Burkman arrived at the protest with megaphones. While Burkman played police siren noises, Wohl repeatedly told women, “The protest is over, it’s time to go home.” He then said that “most of you here won’t have to worry about getting abortions anyway,” adding that he thought the women gathered were “ugly” and “morbidly obese”.Pro-choice protesters chanted, “Goodbye”...
PROTESTS
Slate

Joe Manchin Says He Hopes Republicans Will Agree to Pass Legislation Restoring Roe, Might Actually Mean It

The Supreme Court on Friday incinerated Roe v. Wade like an old oil rag, laying the groundwork for states to ban abortion for the first time since the 1970s. So, it seems like a good time to check in with Kyrsten Sinema and Joe Manchin, the two Democrats who’ve functionally blocked their party from passing federal legislation protecting the right to choose by opposing changes to the Senate filibuster, and who, in Manchin’s case, also voted outright against a bill that would have codified Roe’s safeguards (and a bit more) in May. Surely they must have something meaningful to say.
ARIZONA STATE
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Doj#Attorney General#House Call#The Department Of Justice#The White House#The Justice Department
Business Insider

A group of lawyers has a plan for how to pay reparations for slavery to Black Americans, and it could finally close the racial wealth gap

Estate and trust lawyers propose using the federal estate tax to pay reparations for slavery. The tax generated $17.6 billion in 2020. Redirecting it could begin to close the racial wealth gap. They also propose creating a new class of nonprofit organizations that undertake reparative activities. In America, there's a...
INCOME TAX
Salon

Former marketing executives launch campaign to keep Fox News from "fueling next insurrection"

An organization called Check My Ads has launched a campaign in an effort to restrict Fox News ad revenue to prevent them from "working overtime to fuel the next insurrection." The organization, which is run by two former marketing executives, has already collected over 40,000 signatures from people backing their efforts in just five days, according to The Guardian, and the goal is to get ad exchanges to drop the news site.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Supreme Court’s conservative majority rules suspects cannot claim civil rights violations if Miranda rights violated

The Supreme Court has voted to shield police from being sued if they fail to provide suspects with Miranda rights. The court ruled by 6-3 majority in favour of a Los Angeles sheriff’s deputy who was sued after not reading a Miranda warning to a hospital worker accused of sexually assaulting a patient. Justice Samuel Alito wrote in his majority opinion that Miranda warnings, such as the “right to remain silent”, were a set of guidelines rather than a constitutional right that could result in a civil litigation against the police. “A violation of Miranda is not itself a violation...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
POTUS
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
NewsBreak
White House
Washington Examiner

The Democratic Party is a major threat to America

Last month, former assistant Treasury Secretary Monica Crowley predicted the November midterm elections would be “an extinction-level event” for Democrats . She’s right — and the party knows it. Because there’s simply no defense for their epic abuse of power and the damage it has caused,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy