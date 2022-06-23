ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danville, IL

Danville Post 210 looks to send Shepherd to retirement with another state championship

By Andy Olson
WCIA
WCIA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SbB9i_0gKELVZH00

DANVILLE (WCIA) — With more than 300 wins with Danville Post 210, Allan Shepherd is the winningest coach in the history of the program. Expectations for his 2022 team are high with the state tournament more than a month away and there’s even more reason to want to win it, with this being Shepherd’s last season in charge.

When Allan Shepherd took over the Danville American Legion baseball program in 2011, it’s unrecognizable compared to where they are now.

“We had 11 kids in the program, we’ve got somewhere around 170 total right now,” Shepherd said. “So it’s in really, really good shape.”

The coach, who players call Shep, is retiring from coaching after 21 years at the end of the season. After taking Danville to three state championships, and its first ever in 2016, Shep believes the program is on solid footing.

“We’ve got good guys coming behind me that I’m sure will carry the program on even better than what I was able to do.,” Shepherd said. “I’m excited to see what they bring to us, and somebody with a lot more energy than me after all these years.”

With a runner-up finish in the Terre Haute Best of the Midwest Invite, the 2022 Speakers showed they’re just as good as the teams before them.

“We had a nice little hot streak there for a bit,” Danville Post 210 outfielder Dawson Dodd said. “We started getting hot, going, and then picked a bad game to not do so hot.”

“Especially with the loss we had against Terre Haute, it’s given us some things to work on that we needed to,” Danville Post 210 infielder Drew Pinkston said. “Just playing quality baseball.”

The Speakers aren’t hoping to let Shep’s retirement start too early though. They have their eyes on another deep postseason run.

“Absolutely we think we can go pretty far during this tournament and think we can go pretty deep into the Regional, and maybe even make a run,” Danville Post 210 pitcher Isaiah Ruch said.

“I think if we’re not trying to make a run then why are we even doing it,” Danville Post 210 infielder Dalton Hobick said. “I think we’re capable of making a run for sure.”

“This team is as talented as the 2019 team,” Shepherd said. “I’ve told a lot of people 2019 got there because they played really well together. Unselfish baseball, and they worked really hard. This team is showing all those same traits.”

The Illinois State Tournament begins July 27th, where the Speakers will try to send Shep out as a champion.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WCIA

Mike Small inducted into Illiana Sports Hall of Fame

DANVILLE (WCIA) — Danville native and Illinois men’s golf coach Mike Small was recognized in a huge way Saturday, being inducted into the Greater Illiana Sports Hall of Fame. The 21-year coach was recognized for coaching the Illini to 12 of the last 13 Big Ten Championships titles, and his teams had advanced to 13 […]
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Chase Brown excited for more ‘balanced’ offense

WCIA — Illinois running back Chase Brown broke out in 2021, going for more than 1,000 yards on the season and being named to the All-Big Ten Third Team. But the running game was about the only thing the Illini had going on offense a season ago, with the passing game coming in last in […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Davis takes second place in 1500 meter Final

EUGENE, Ore. (WCIA) — Illinois grad student and Oakwood native Jonathan Davis made history Saturday by taking second place in the 1500 meter Final at the United States Outdoor Track and Field Championships. “It was quite an experience the last 100 meters,” Davis said on the NBC broadcast. “Just thought I had the stones the […]
OAKWOOD, IL
WCIA

Monticello trapshooter inducted into Hall of Fame

MONTICELLO, Ill. (WCIA) -- Mike Westjohn has been trapshooting for most of his life. Now, he's being awarded for it with an induction into the Illinois trapshooting association hall of fame.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Danville, IL
Sports
City
Danville, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
WCIA

Isaiah Williams ready to be key role in new offense

CHAMPAIGN (WCIA) — Football season is right around the corner. Illinois football’s hopes on offense for this upcoming season will fall on the passing game. Just over a year after making the transition from quarterback to wideout, Isaiah Williams has no regrets. “I feel like that’s one of the best things to ever happen to […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Luke Gannon awarded John Deere Classic sponsor exception

MAHOMET (WCIA) — Mahomet’s Luke Gannon was awarded the John Deere Classic awards sponsor exemption. Gannon Monday- qualified last year for the tournament and recently competed in the US Open. The tournament is June 29th through July 3rd in Silvis, Illinois. Gannon joins previously announced up-and-coming young sponsor exemptions Chris Gotterup, who finished T43 at […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

2022 WCIA 3 Baseball Player of the Year: Blake Wolters

It wasn’t that long ago Blake Wolters was learning how to play baseball at the annual Mahomet-Seymour summer camp. Now, the Bulldogs’ best pitcher is teaching the game to the next generation, or are they schooling him? “It’s just how it goes some days, ya know,” Blake Wolters said. “Some days your stuff’s not on.” […]
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

‘We’re back and we’re better’: youth hip-hop camp returns to campus

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – A unique summer camp for middle and high schoolers is back in session. Illinois Summer Youth Music (ISYM) instructors say it’s “the most exciting week of the year.” They teach hip-hop writing, producing, performance and more to kids from in and out of state. Last year, because of the pandemic, they […]
URBANA, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Retirement#Illinois State#American Legion Baseball#Danville Post 210
WCIA

Welcome to Savoy

SAVOY, Ill. (WCIA) – Ask anyone in Savoy, and they probably said the same thing. “I’m so proud to be from Savoy. It’s really blossomed the last few years. It’s really flourished,” Jordan Neal, a Savoy Ambassador, said. They’re proud to be from or live there, and for Neal, it means even more. “Savoy is […]
SAVOY, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

County Fair Continues: Familiar Name on Rodeo Roster

The Vermilion County Fair Continues through Sunday, and for those checking out rodeo action Friday and Saturday evenings, someone there Saturday may look a little familiar. State Rep Mike Marron, as he explained to Neuhoff Media, has been participating in rodeo for quite a while. AUDIO: I’ve been involved in...
VERMILION COUNTY, IL
historic-structures.com

Cleveland, Cincinnati, Chicago and St. Louis Railroad Station - Big Four Depot, Mattoon Illinois

The Big Four Railroad Station and the Illinois Central Railroad Station were the last two remaining foremost buildings in Mattoon which recall the era when railroads played a major role in the development and economics of this thriving city. The Big Four Railroad Station was located at the hub of local commercial development and thus was an important local landmark and a valuable resource to the people of Mattoon.
MATTOON, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Sunset Funeral Home Expands in Indiana with Addition of DeVerterChapel

[DANVILLE, ILLINOIS] — The Darby Family and Sunset staff are pleased to announce the purchase of DeVerter Funeral Home. DeVerter has been a second generation, family owned and operated funeral home, which has been caring for families and celebrating the lives of loved ones in Cayuga, IN and the surrounding communities since 1974.
DANVILLE, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
WCIA

Urbana supercentenarian reaches 111 years old

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – She’s lived through two pandemics, 20 presidents, and more American history than most of us can imagine. Over a century ago, Vivian Forst was born. Saturday, surrounded by family, she celebrated her 111th birthday. “She’s someone who has gone through so much and is still surviving,” granddaughter Lauren Forst said. Her […]
URBANA, IL
WCIA

COVID testing sites closing

Editors Note: This article has been edited to accurately reflect the proper name of the entity that conducts testing at Danville Area and Parkland Community Colleges. CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — A pair of COVID-19 testing sites will be closing down at the end of this month. SHIELD CU has been providing saliva-based COVID-19 testing at […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Ask Angi: Tackling summer DIY projects

Now that summer has arrive, it’s time to make the most of the long days. Why not tackle projects around the home? In today’s Ask Angi, Bailey Carson shares tips on the top summer home projects.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Fiberoptic installation closing road lanes in Champaign

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Two streets in Champaign will be reduced to one lane each this week as crews to install fiberoptic infrastructure. This work will take place near the intersection of Mattis Avenue and Windsor Road starting Monday. Northbound Mattis will be reduced to one lane of traffic between Windsor and Harbor Point Drive […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Heroes’ Day back at Green Mill Village

FREE ADMISSIONS – CALLING ALL HEROES – Come join us for a hands-on experience with local Heroes, their transportation and gear at Green Mill Village, Arcola, Illinois. Free Admission & Free Parking!. SUNDAY JUNE 26, 2022. 5-9PM • Touch-a-Truck & Meet & Greet with our Heroes !. •...
ARCOLA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Arts in the Park Draws People, Vendors, Cars, Music, and More

The 2022 version of Danville’s Arts in the Park had a busy weekend in Danville’s Lincoln Park. And despite some rain here and there, the community was out and about over the weekend. President Shannon Schroeder talked with us about it right around lunchtime on Saturday. AUDIO: We...
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

WCIA

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

WCIA News in Champaign brings you the latest breaking updates, severe weather and coverage of the Fighting Illini and the Illinois Capitol on wcia.com.

 https://www.wcia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy