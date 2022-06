BRUNSWICK COUNTY (WWAY) — The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is stressing the importance of waterway safety this weekend as many take to the water in the coming weeks. Officials took to social media to offer some reminders to those planning to use water vessels in Cape Fear. A water vessel is anything that can transport you in the water including but not limited to speedboats, kayaks, paddle boards, jet skis, canoes, and more.

