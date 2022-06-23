Chris Pratt Declares His Mario Voice Is "Unlike Anything You've Ever Heard"

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. Good lighting is everything — and no, we’re not talking about Instagram selfies. The lighting in your home can truly make or break a space. A lighting fixture’s style has to fit your home’s aesthetic, be it farmhouse or retro revival and it has to provide as much (or as little) lighting as you need while simultaneously accentuating the other elements in your house’s interior. Finding the perfect lighting is tricky but there’s one Internet-famous light that checks every box and it’s called the Darlana. Currently, Visual Comfort’s Darlana pendant lights are one of the most sought-after lighting fixtures in the game — you’ve probably admired them a time or two while perusing your favorite interior designer on Instagram or Pinterest.

