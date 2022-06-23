ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

KRQE Live: Monsoon season roars into New Mexico

KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

KRQE News 13's Chief Meteorologist Grant Tosterud and...

www.krqe.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Southeast New Mexico sees severe flooding

ROSWELL, N.M. (KRQE) – Severe flooding over the weekend in southeast New Mexico has caused multiple homes in Roswell to be lost. Roswell Community Disaster Relief Services say three homes have flooded on the north side of town, leaving those families displaced. Sunday, Terry Lingberg sent News 13 photos of her car was partially submerged while parked […]
KRQE News 13

Hikers back on trails as NM forests ease restrictions

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Monsoon rains have given New Mexico much needed moisture, and that has allowed fire restrictions to ease up across New Mexico’s National Forests. With forests and trails opening up, hikers are excited to be able to hit the trails again. “I think that the mountain, it just feels like its breathing again, […]
POLITICS
KRQE News 13

Monsoon moisture, flash flooding concerns continue

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Another rainy day in New Mexico as monsoon moisture continues to surge across the state. An umbrella and most likely a rain jacket will be necessary stepping out the door. Widespread showers are apparent to start the day, drying out from southwest to northeast throughout the late morning. The rain may linger […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

New Mexico State Fair hiring for seasonal positions

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The New Mexico State Fair is hiring for season positions for the summer. Starting June 27, they will begin accepting applications for the 2022 State Fair inside the labor trailer near Gate 4 on the Fairgrounds. The building will be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The following departments […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Krqe#Monsoon#New Mexico#Weather
KRQE News 13

Guitar New Mexico hosts three-day festival

Showing off the greatest individuals in guitar. Guitar New Mexico is a local non-profit organization that is dedicated to fostering the study and appreciation of classical guitar work. They provide a wide variety of youth programs, ensembles, outreach, and concerts. Guitar New Mexico is currently hosting its annual three-day Guitar...
MUSIC
KRQE News 13

How many abortions are performed in New Mexico?

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Friday’s United States Supreme Court ruling overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision has brought the debate over abortion access front and center. But how many abortions are performed in New Mexico? The numbers aren’t exact, but KRQE News 13 dug into the data to find out. New Mexico’s access New Mexico […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Counties in New Mexico with the most pre-war homes

(STACKER) Pre-war homes—those built before 1939—are architectural gems. They are sturdy, charming, and often what people are referring to when they look at the prevalent colorless, linear designs of today and lament “they just don’t make them like they used to.”. In some ways, that’s a...
NEW MEXICO STATE
KRQE News 13

Rainy weekend ahead as temperatures cool

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab the umbrella this weekend as rain chances continue across New Mexico. We’re going to see widespread heavy rain beginning in the northeast thanks to a cold front moving in. This will provide areas of lift, especially in the northern mountain zones, so flash flooding is a real concern over the burn scars throughout the weekend. Heavy rain and cooler temperatures will move westward through the state into Sunday as highs fall nearly 15° below average. Additional rainfall of 1-3″ is likely with the highest totals falling in the northeast zones. We’ll slowly start drying out mid to late next week as some drier air arrives from the north.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

ACLU calls out New Mexico for holding inmates past release date

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A report by the New Mexico Legislative Finance Committee shows the number of incarcerated men and women eligible for release across the state’s prisons has grown from 75 inmates in April to more than 100 at the end of May.  Carmelina Hart, Public Information Manager with the New Mexico Corrections Department says […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy