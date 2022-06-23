KRQE Live: Monsoon season roars into New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Grab the umbrella this weekend as rain chances continue across New Mexico. We’re going to see widespread heavy rain beginning in the northeast thanks to a cold front moving in. This will provide areas of lift, especially in the northern mountain zones, so flash flooding is a real concern over the burn scars throughout the weekend. Heavy rain and cooler temperatures will move westward through the state into Sunday as highs fall nearly 15° below average. Additional rainfall of 1-3″ is likely with the highest totals falling in the northeast zones. We’ll slowly start drying out mid to late next week as some drier air arrives from the north.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 DAYS AGO